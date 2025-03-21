Liverpool ready to smash club record for Real Madrid superstar to replace Salah

Liverpool are reportedly willing to make a ‘big financial effort’ to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid, by smashing their club record transfer in order to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are currently resigned to losing Salah in the summer. The Egyptian winger is out of contract at the end of the summer, and suggested earlier in the season that there had been no talks over a new deal.

He is absolutely smashing it in the Premier League, though – with 27 goals and 17 assists so far this season – so it would be a surprise if Liverpool weren’t to offer him a new deal.

There have been reported disputes over the length of that contract, though, with the ageing winger potentially dropping in production at any point.

If he is to leave, reports in Spain suggest Liverpool have Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo lined up as Salah’s replacement.

Naturally, if they are to replace a player of such high quality, though he’d be leaving for free, they’d have to spend big money.

It’s reported they will make a ‘big financial effort’ to sign Rodrygo if Salah leaves, with a bid of €120million (£100.5m) prepared to convince Real to sell.

But even with that significant sum being lodged – which Arne Slot has told the board must be the case for anyone to replace Salah – Real will stamp their feet, as it’s stated they are ‘not interested’ in selling the star ‘even for such a high amount’.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Why Liverpool will not get full credit for Premier League title

👉 Liverpool ‘promise’ says everything about Isak transfer as Man Utd make shock stadium move

👉 Van Dijk transfer preference revealed amid Saudi snub as Liverpool line up €60m replacement

Indeed, they would not accept an offer which does not reach his release clause, of €1billion.

It is believed that any attempt to sign Rodrygo is destined to fail, though Manchester City are also said to be tracking the winger.

Even if an offer was accepted, it’s stated Rodrygo ‘continues to prioritise’ his future with Real, where he believes he’ll be able to continue adding titles.

READ MORE: Liverpool ask Chelsea for ‘cornerstone’ of their squad, with future captain status revealed