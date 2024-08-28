Liverpool have asked for information on both Mohamed Simikan and Rayan Cherki ahead of possible moves before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardhasvili, who’s joined in a £25m deal from Valencia, but will play for the La Liga club on loan this season, and Federico Chiesa is set to join from Juventus for £10m.

But they continue to be linked with further additions as sporting director Richard Hughes picks up the recruitment pace as September 1 approaches.

L’Equipe claim, in a report on the future of Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki, that Liverpool have ‘taken information’ on the 21-year-old, who was previously linked with Chelsea and was thought to be close to a move to Fulham last week.

The report states:

‘The Lyon leaders gave Cherki three choices: find a new club that would offer €15m [£12.6m], like PSG and Fulham, extend several seasons at OL or not play until the end of his contract’ ‘He had refused an extension offer at the beginning of the summer, when he was convinced to leave. Unless there is a (possible) offer of a new club in the coming days (Liverpool has taken information), Cherki could therefore sign a new lease and register in the long term with OL, by rejoining Pierre Sage’s team.’

RB Leipzig centre-back Simikan is also on Liverpool’s radar according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, who confirmed though that it’s Newcastle who are currently making the biggest play for the 24-year-old – who’s reportedly available for £42m – as they look for alternatives to Marc Guehi.

Plettenburg wrote on X: Newcastle, now exploring deal to sign Mohamed #Simakan until Deadline Day! Barcelona and Liverpool have also inquired about him. There’s also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia.

‘Leipzig, open for negotiations about the 24 y/o versatile defender only with suitable offers. Contract valid until 2027.’

A report claims Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on Guehi’s situation following Sepp van den Berg’s £20m move to Brentford.

The Magpies have had multiple bids for Guehi rejected by Palace, the largest thought to be around £65m, and although some reports suggest they could stretch to £70m before the close of the transfer window, others claim that price is beyond their means.

That may well open the door for Liverpool, who – according to the Independent – aren’t willing to pay the £70m Palace want for the England international this summer, but ‘may instead consider a move if he remains at Palace into next year’.

The report adds:

‘That prospect is seen as 50-50 at the moment as Newcastle and the Selhurst Park hierarchy continue long drawn-out talks that have now been happening for months.

‘While Newcastle are conscious of a club-record deal amid Profit and Sustainability Rules restrictions, Palace are unwilling to budge on their valuation.

‘That has long been the club stance on young stars, as their status as one of the biggest producers of young talent in the Premier League has fostered hard negotiating stances.’