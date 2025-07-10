According to reports, Bayern Munich have submitted an ‘incredible offer’ as they look to fend off competition to sign Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

The Liverpool winger has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year, so his long-term future is in doubt ahead of his contract expiry on 2027.

Diaz was criticised during the 2024/25 campaign as he was massively overshadowed by Mohamed Salah, but the Colombia international ended the season superbly to fuel calls for an improved contract.

However, a new deal for Diaz is far from guaranteed as he is attracting serious interest from elsewhere.

Barcelona have been plotting a move for Diaz as they are keen to sign a new winger, but they face missing out on the Liverpool star as he reportedly prefers a move to Bayern Munich.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool eye Kvara, Napoli to do ‘faulty’ Man Utd a favour…



This is according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims Diaz is ‘clear’ that he would prefer to join Bayern Munich.

Plettenberg tweeted: ‘Understand Luis #Diaz has once again made it clear that he is open to leaving Liverpool if a really exciting offer arrives. #LFC have been informed. However, they have blocked everything so far (FC Bayern, Barcelona, etc.)

‘Max Eberl has held new talks with Diaz’s management in recent days. As reported, Bayern remain keen on Diaz. There are still no agreements or offers. It is complicated, but Bayern are trying.’

Now, a report in Spain claims Bayern Munich’s ‘offer’ is a ‘significant improvement’ on the terms put on the table by Barcelona.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: £64m ‘clause’ activation to ‘trigger’ Reds transfer as ‘plan’ decided for ‘top signing’

👉 Liverpool pursue ‘late summer move’ for Anthony Gordon as Reds forward ‘clear’ he wants out

👉 Liverpool: Ornstein reveals ‘definite’ verdict on Isak exit as Newcastle plot hijack on Reds, Chelsea



Having ‘held talks’ with Diaz’s representatives ‘for weeks’, Barcelona were ‘confident’ of eventually reaching an ‘agreement’ with the player and Liverpool for him to join Hansi Flick’s side.

However, Barcelona are at risk of Diaz ‘slipping away and ending up’ in the Bundesliga after he initially said that ‘he would be delighted to land at Camp Nou and try his luck in Spain’.

Bayern Munich’s ‘arrival’ has threatened to ‘change everything’ as they have proposed an ‘incredible’ package to secure his services.

The report adds:

‘Bayern’s financial potential is incredible, and this could lead Luis Díaz to opt for a move to the Bundesliga and forget about Barça for good. ‘The German club has already presented him with a contract offer, and his salary is much higher than what Laporta and Deco can offer.’

Diaz could follow Darwin Nunez in leaving Liverpool, as a report on Thursday claimed his move to a European giant is on the brink of being ‘triggered’.