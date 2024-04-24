Club legend John Barnes has encouraged Liverpool to sign three players from Crystal Palace during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool are set for a busy summer as they attempt to identify a suitable replacement for manager Jurgen Klopp,

After missing out on Xabi Alonso, it’s emerged that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is the ‘leading candidate’ to replace Klopp ahead of next summer and he may have a major job on his hands at Anfield.

Regarding potential transfers, one of Liverpool’s priorities will be to sign a young centre-back to support Virgil van Dijk but they could be forced into the market for a new winger if Mohamed Salah leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

“It’s possible he could leave…”

Barnes thinks Salah’s summer exit is “possible” but Liverpool are “well prepared for anything”.

“Next season Liverpool are going to have a new manager and a new team. He (Salah) may want a new challenge,” Barnes said during an interview with bettors.

“With Mo, who knows. It’s possible he could leave.

“If you look at Liverpool right now and the players that we actually have from an attacking and youth point of view, we are well prepared for anything.

“Mo is now 31 turning 3 so he may feel as though it’s time for something new and of course, we’ll miss him but with the talent we have now with Nunez, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz we are set to cope if he does go.”

Regarding potential replacements for Salah, Barnes has encouraged his former club to look at Crystal Palace. He continued: “Marc Guehi is a very good player. Guehi is someone Liverpool should be looking at.

“Even the Palace attacking players like Eze and Olise are players Liverpool could be looking at also.

“City are also said to be looking at Olise and Eze. Arsenal also. But if Mo were to go and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I like. Those two alongside Guehi are ready to move up a level.”

Barnes has also argued that Liverpool “could strengthen” in defensive midfield, while they also “could improve” their defence this summer.

“As much as Dominic Solanke has done well this season at Bournemouth I don’t think Liverpool need another attacking player,” Barnes added.

“We also seem well covered from an attacking midfielder perspective with Szoboszlai, Elliott and Curtis Jones.

“I think defensive midfield is somewhere Liverpool could strengthen. Bajcetic has been out this season and he will step up when he’s back but from that perspective, Liverpool could definitely look to strengthen.

“I also think in defence is somewhere Liverpool could improve. Virgil Van Dijk is incredible but he’s not getting any younger.

“Matip may go and Quansah is one of the future so Liverpool may need to look to strengthen defensively.”