Liverpool ‘in full swing’ as they line up five more new signings as Reds ‘meet Wirtz’s parents’

Liverpool have met up with Florian Wirtz’s parents as they look to get five more deals over the line this summer, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League at the end of April at a canter with Arne Slot’s side by far the best team in the English top flight this season.

Liverpool are not left in any other competitions ahead of the summer and they can already look forward and plan for defending their crown next term.

Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are already close to bringing in their first signing with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong completing his Liverpool medical on Monday ahead of a summer move.

And, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are looking to bring in another five transfers in the summer market.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Plans at Liverpool are in full swing. The current priorities are finding a centre-back, a left-back, a playmaker/No. 10, and a winger.

“LB: Milos Kerkez is currently the top priority. Jorrel Hato is on the shortlist.

“No. 10: Florian Wirtz is the desired target – and they’re not willing to give up on him.”

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz could be a player they have to wait for but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Liverpool are putting in the groundwork on a deal after Man City pulled out of the race.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “They met with the parents of the player, they presented the project, they would be prepared to pay a very important transfer fee, they presented a very ambitious plan for the future, so Liverpool wanted to position themselves on this one. Trying, doing their very best, then if the player decides to go to England, Liverpool are ready.

“Otherwise, if he goes to Bayern, Liverpool will have no regrets because they did their very best.

“At the moment, he has made no decision. I am also told that Manchester City probably wanted Florian Wirtz to be faster with his decision. Man City didn’t want to wait too long. Liverpool, for example are willing to accept the player’s time so let’s see what happens in terms of timing.”

While journalist David Lynch has also revealed what he knows about Liverpool’s interest in the Germany international, he said: “It is very much my understanding that he is a player who is liked and that Liverpool would quite like to do a deal for if it was possible.

“Now, expectations are kind of being played down around Liverpool at the moment as they’re very much positioning this that their expectation is the player wants to stay in Germany either with Bayer Leverkusen for maybe another season or to join Bayern Munich.

“They aren’t playing down the idea that if he were to come onto the market and want to move to England this summer they would absolutely be in there and try to put a deal together.”