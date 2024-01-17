Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard eye double Liverpool raid as Henderson takes ‘75% wage cut’ to join new club

Jordan Henderson will take a “75 per cent pay cut’ in order to join Ajax as Al-Ettifaq eye deals for two Liverpool players, according to reports.

The England international swapped Premier League football at Anfield for a lucrative £8m-a-year deal with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in the summer.

It was seen as a highy controversial move by Henderson – who was one of the most high-profile supporters LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield – as he moved to a country where homosexuality is still illegal.

A report emerged in early January claiming that Henderson was ‘desperate’ for a return to the Premier League after struggling to settle in Saudi Arabia.

The ‘heat and humidity’ was seen as a big factor while the criticism he’s faced over the move there has now taken its toll on the former Liverpool midfielder.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Henderson will move to Ajax and take a huge 75 per cent wage cut to do so.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Jordan Henderson has now reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to leave the club, as @David_Ornstein first revealed.

“Henderson has already agreed terms with Ajax. Talks took place with Steven Gerrard and sporting director Mark Allen in Abu Dhabi before club president Samer Al-Misehal sanctioned the exit. Henderson en route to the UK ahead of finalising his switch to Ajax. Key to the deal was Ettifaq softening on their stance after meeting Henderson face to face.”

Jacobs later added: “More on Jordan Henderson’s Al-Ettifaq departure. An agreement in principle is in place between Henderson and Ajax with a medical likely in the next few days. Henderson has taken a 75% pay cut. Ettifaq solely dealt with Henderson to terminate his contract and free up around £8m-net to move in the market.

“Complicated termination terms that are still being finalised. But Henderson could owe the club even more depending on how he and Ajax perform this season. There is a form of ‘add-on’ that’s on Henderson not Ajax to pay depending on how the move goes.

“Face-to-face talks between Steven Gerrard and sporting director Mark Allen key to Ettifaq changing their ‘not for sale’ stance.

“Henderson had considered going public with his desire to leave Saudi, but Ettifaq made it clear this tactic, and failure to deal with them privately and openly, would result in any departure being blocked. Ettifaq feel the exit has been amicable and on their terms and allows them to move in January.

“They have already been active in the local market and are still considering Firmino and Jota as loan options. Latter more likely and gettable. Come summer they will look at both Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.”