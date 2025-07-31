Alexander Isak ‘training alone’ as second Newcastle star also ‘wants to join’ Liverpool

Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Alexander Isak is ‘training alone’ amid uncertainty over his Newcastle, who have been dealt another huge blow as a second star ‘wants to join’ Liverpool.

Isak is a dream target for Liverpool and it’s been widely reported that he prefers a move to Anfield amid interest from Saudi Arabia after informing Newcastle of his intention to ‘explore’ an exit this summer.

Liverpool have already spent around £26om on signings this summer, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong the marquee additions.

But the Reds still have money to spend this summer having barely spent a dime a year ago, with Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa all linked with the exit to raise further funds, following the departures of Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah, who have left for £60.5m and £30m respectively.

Liverpool are thought to be preparing an official offer but Newcastle’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners have told Isak to ‘report back to training’ next week ‘and play in either the Espanyol game or clash with Atletico Madrid’ as they are ‘angry at the prospect of waiting around for Liverpool to drum up the funds to sign their star man’.

‘Isak knows the score’, with the Swede ‘expected to fulfil his duties as a Newcastle player as soon as this trip is done’.

When asked if there had been any call from Isak, manager Eddie Howe said: “Not as far as I am aware. We prepare for games, there is a time difference too.”

Sky Sports now claim Isak is back at former club Real Sociedad with Newcastle ‘aware of his whereabouts’.

‘The former Real Sociedad striker is using the Basque club’s facilities with his staff when they are empty for his recovery. ‘If Isak were to leave Newcastle, his former club would receive 10 per cent of every euro above a €70m (£60.5m) transfer fee.’

But could Liverpool instead make a move for Anthony Gordon? The winger “wants to join” the Reds, according to former Man Utd scout Mick Brown.

“Liverpool are going to use that Diaz money to sign a replacement,” Brown told Football Insider.

“The one name we’ve spoken about a lot is Anthony Gordon, because he’s been a long-term target for them in that position and would be ideal.

“I think the plan would’ve been at the start of the window, if they sell Diaz, they can go for Gordon. He wants to join.

“Isak becoming available has changed things slightly, though.

“Signing him would fix the major problem they had in Slot’s first year in that he didn’t have a reliable out-and-out striker leading the line.

“He’s obviously pushing to join Liverpool so I expect they’ll make an effort to land him.

“The question then is, who plays out wide? I don’t think they’ll have the money do sign both Isak and Gordon because of how much they’ve spent already.

“We’re looking at mega money here, neither of those deals would come cheap to Liverpool.

“If they use the money from selling Diaz to go and get Isak, do they play somebody else out wide to fill the gap? Because that will be their next issue.

“I think at this stage we just have to wait and see what they do.”