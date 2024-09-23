Liverpool transfers: Man Utd target ‘eyed’ in triple raid to ‘replace’ key duo with £83m signing mooted

Liverpool are reportedly ‘eyeing’ three Bundesliga stars as they are in the market for signings to potentially replace Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Premier League giants endured an infuriating summer transfer window as they missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi, who opted to stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Liverpool made a couple of moves towards the end of the window, though. They snapped up former Juventus star Federico Chiesa in a cut-price deal, while they have an agreement in place to sign Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvi, who will make his move to Anfield official next year.

Instead of attempting to oversee a squad overhaul, new head coach Arne Slot and FSG opted to trust the squad built by former boss Jurgen Klopp and they have made a strong start to the season.

The Reds lost 1-0 against Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League match after the international break, but they have since bounced back with wins over Inter Milan and AFC Bournemouth. They are just a point adrift of table-toppers Manchester City.

Despite this, a report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool could be active in the transfer market in January and next summer as they are ‘eyeing’ three Bundesliga players.

Liverpool are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz as they scour the markets for a player capable of replacing Salah.

It is claimed that Liverpool’s ‘interest’ in Wirtz is ‘strengthening’ and they ‘would be willing’ to pay the ‘required’ £83m (100 million euro) fee to sign him.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside of Liverpool’s strengthening interest in Wirtz, who is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League despite also attracting interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. ‘Wirtz is likely to command a fee in the region of €100m if he does leave Leverkusen, which is more likely next summer than it was at any point this year, when the Bundesliga champions had a firm stance that the 21-year-old was absolutely not for sale. ‘CaughtOffside understands the situation is likely to change in summer 2025, with Leverkusen realistic about their hopes of keeping Wirtz amid so much interest from Europe’s elite, with Liverpool also expected to be willing to pay the €100m required to land the Germany international.’

Liverpool are also said to be interested in two more Bayer Leverkusen players as they are keen on Jeremie Frimpong and Exequiel Palacios.