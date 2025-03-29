Liverpool could choose not to elevate Conor Bradley to their starting right-back slot, with ‘no guarantees’ given to him as they are ‘planning’ to bring in ‘competition’ to the Northern Irishman.

The Reds’ first proper taste of what life could be like post Trent Alexander-Arnold came before they even knew the right-back could leave. Bradley made his full debut in the Premier League came in January 2024, when he assisted in a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The following game, the right-back put on a clinic against Chelsea, scoring one goal and assisting a further two in a 4-1 thumping of the Blues. In 50 games for Liverpool, Bradley has been directly involved in 10 goals, and is seen by many as a more competent defender than Alexander-Arnold.

They will take some solace in that, with the knowledge that the iconic right-back looks likely to leave, with many reports suggesting he’s essentially a Real Madrid player already.

Bradley is naturally seen as his successor, but it’s possible that does not come to fruition. According to Football Insider, Liverpool aren’t giving him ‘any guarantees’ that he’ll succeed Alexander-Arnold as the starting right-back.

Indeed, it’s said the Reds are ‘planning on delving into the transfer market to bring in competition for Bradley’. It’s stated that is partially because he has been unlucky with injuries, so may be precautionary.

With that said, recent reports suggested Liverpool have held initial talks over a move for Jeremie Frimpong, the £34million Bayer Leverkusen right-back.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool ‘willing’ to submit ‘massive offer’ to ‘secure most attractive’ Mohamed Salah replacement

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool to do battle for 6ft6in Italian striker with ‘auction’ expected

👉 Liverpool ‘squad’ reaction to Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid transfer revealed with ‘surprise showed’

A man of his quality – four goals and 11 assists so far this season – would expect to be starting, or he’d surely refuse the move, given Manchester City and Manchester United have also been linked with him and could potentially offer what he wants.

With that said, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Bradley is seen as the “next big thing” at right-back and Liverpool “fully trust him for the future”.

That suggests that if somebody is signed at right-back, it would not be an absolute star, rather somebody who could compete, but would not necessarily push Bradley out.

READ MORE: Overachieving Prem club plan record transfer for Liverpool man given Reds will snatch their star man