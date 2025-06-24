Liverpool in ‘direct contact’ with Euro giants amid ‘green light’ as two factors decide striker signing

According to reports, Liverpool have opened ‘direct contact’ with Serie A champions Napoli as they look to thrash out a deal for a striker transfer.

So far this summer, the Reds have largely focused on incomings as they have secured three signings, acquiring Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Milos Kerkez is on the brink of becoming Liverpool’s fourth summer signing, with this addition to take their spend this window for around £170m.

On Monday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Kerkez can “now be considered a Liverpool player”.

He said: “Milos Kerkez can now be considered as new Liverpool player, deal signed also club to club.

“Medical completed and contracts sealed with left back joining Liverpool for £40m as fee from Bournemouth. Here we go, confirmed. Official statement next.”

With Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen delayed, Liverpool’s next deal could involve Darwin Nunez as he nears an exit.

Nunez slipped in the pecking order under head coach Arne Slot and only made eight Premier League starts during the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool were unwilling to sanction his exit in January amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr as they did not want to let any players leave in the middle of a title race.

But an exit is much more likely this summer as he has more options with European giants joining Saudi clubs in the race to sign him.

Napoli are currently his most likely next destination, with Romano confirming they are in “direct contact” with Liverpool over this move.

Romano said: “Understand Napoli and Liverpool will have direct contacts today to discuss conditions of Darwin Núñez deal.

“Negotiations still at early stages but Napoli had green light from Núñez as revealed in the recent days… and deal depends on financial requests now.”

Once Nunez leaves, Liverpool are likely to sign a new striker, with a report from The Athletic claiming their ‘admiration’ of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is ‘well documented’.

It is noted that a ‘direct replacement’ for Nunez may not be necessary after he barely featured in Slot’s debut season, while ‘Wirtz has already changed the attacking dynamic available, with multiple options and combinations at their disposal’.

Despite this, the report also picks out two key qualities Slot wants from his striker.