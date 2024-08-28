Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona have made an offer for Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic as a report details the Reds’ plan to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Bajcetic, who joined the Liverpool academy from the Celta Vigo youth setup in 2021, impressed in his limited appearances in the 2022/2023 season under Jurgen Klopp but suffered a significant thigh injury midway through that campaign and then was hit by a serious calf problem which kept him sidelined for the majority of last term.

Many expected him to play a big role in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield on the back of them failing to land a new No.6, with top target Martin Zubimendi opting to remain with Real Sociedad despite the Reds meeting the Spain international’s release clause.

Ryan Gravenberch has operated in that position in the opening two Premier League game and has been one of the redemption stories early on this season.

It’s perhaps his form that has led Liverpool to consider Bajcetic’s temporary exit from the club, or at least sparked thoughts from Barcelona that they may be able to prise the 19-year-old away.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona submit straight loan proposal to Liverpool for talented midfielder Stefan Bajcetic! More exclusive details: loan bid worth €4m fee, NO buy clause. After loan bid from RB Salzburg on Tuesday, now Barça try to make it happen after [Marc] Bernal injury.’

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardhasvili, who’s joined in a £25m deal from Valencia, but will play for the La Liga club on loan this season, and Federico Chiesa is set to join from Juventus for £10m.

The Reds are also said to have been looking at adding a centre-back to their ranks following Sepp van den Berg’s £20m move to Brentford, and have been keeping tabs on Marc Guehi amid Newcastle’s attempts to sign him from Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have had multiple bids for Guehi rejected by Palace, the largest thought to be around £65m, and although some reports suggest they could stretch to £70m before the close of the transfer window, others claim that price is beyond their means.

That may well open the door for Liverpool, who – according to the Independent – aren’t willing to pay the £70m Palace want for the England international this summer, but ‘may instead consider a move if he remains at Palace into next year’.

The report adds:

‘That prospect is seen as 50-50 at the moment as Newcastle and the Selhurst Park hierarchy continue long drawn-out talks that have now been happening for months.

‘While Newcastle are conscious of a club-record deal amid Profit and Sustainability Rules restrictions, Palace are unwilling to budge on their valuation.

‘That has long been the club stance on young stars, as their status as one of the biggest producers of young talent in the Premier League has fostered hard negotiating stances.’