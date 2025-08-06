Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s ‘dream target’ if they miss out on Alexander Isak as Real Madrid star Rodrygo is embroiled in a potential transfer domino.

Isak has made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants a move away from St James’ Park this summer but the club chiefs rejected a £110m Liverpool bid for his services last week.

The Reds’ have already spent big this summer, with marquee additions Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong taking their spending to well over £250m.

But they’ve also made around £120m through player sales and look set to further boost their coffers with Darwin Nunez on the verge of a £46m move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Reports suggest they will not increase their bid for Isak, who is currently training alone and has been banned from Eddie Howe’s family barbecue amid doubts over his future.

L’Equipe revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool are ‘not giving up Isak’, but have ‘checked the name of Bradley Barcola to strengthen in attack’, claiming they’re ‘not done with his crazy transfer’ after they were linked with the Frenchman early in the window.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri later claimed that Liverpool plan to make a ‘concrete offer’ for the 22-year-old.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCL – Liverpool Football Club set to proceed with a concrete offer to Paris Saint-Germain! Reds very determined to transform their interest into a bid during recent talks. Deal won’t be under €100M. Isak situation explains this #LFC new strategy. Real impact. More to follow’.

And now Romano has confirmed Barcola is Liverpool’s ‘dream target internally’, but insists the winger will not join if Newcastle ‘open doors’ to Isak’s exit for Anfield.

He said on his YouTube channel: “It’s not Barcola and Isak. If they can get him, Liverpool’s priority tonight remains Isak. If Newcastle open the doors, Liverpool will go for Isak. That deal is absolutely still alive.

“In case the Isak deal can’t happen, Barcola is seen as the dream target internally at Liverpool. As of today Liverpool have not made contact with Barcola’s agents or Paris Saint-Germain, but they could make an attempt for Barcola before the end of the window if Newcastle close the doors to Isak.

“PSG don’t want to sell Barcola – they prepared a new huge contract offer for the end of the window after Bayern Munich approached them with interest in the winger in June. The only way for Barcola to leave would be to say he wants to join Liverpool. It’s not going to be easy because PSG see Barcola as one of the best players in the world.

“If Liverpool go for Barcola, a name to watch for PSG would be Rodrygo from Real Madrid. He wants to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid, but internally at PSG, Rodrygo could be an option to replace Barcola.”