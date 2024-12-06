According to reports, Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in raiding La Liga side Real Sociedad for ‘two signings’ as they are ‘preparing a double investment’.

Under new head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool have made a remarkable start to the 2024/25 campaign, winning 18 of their 21 games across all competitions.

Liverpool have won their first five games as they sit top of their Champions League group. In the Premier League, they are seven points clear at the summit after 14 matches.

Their start to the new season is especially impressive considering Liverpool were pretty inactive in the summer transfer market.

The Reds completed a cut-price deal to sign Italy international Federico Chiesa but missed out on No.1 target Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international was made their priority target as Slot was keen to land a new defensive midfielder. This deal initially looked likely but fell through after the 25-year-old stuck with Real Sociedad.

Despite this, Zubimendi continues to be linked with a Premier League move and reliable journalist David Ornstein is hearing that he is more open to leaving next summer.

He said: “This is a player who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, not for the first time he decided to stay with Real Sociedad. Arsenal have tried previously, Real Madrid, I think, have been linked and others.

“Some people think that his loyalty to La Real will continue to keep him forever.

“But increasingly, in the chats I’ve had, there is an expectation now that the summer, he is more ready in his head to move than before. They’ve had more time to plan.”

A new report in Spain claims Slot could destroy Real Sociedad with two signings that Liverpool are very interested in’.

The first target is Zubimendi, who is ‘ready to start a new adventure with a much more ambitious club’. They remain ‘very interested and are willing to pay the 60 million euros that his signing would cost’.

It is claimed that Liverpool are also ‘hoping to recruit’ winger Takefusa Kubo. He is said to be the Mohamed Salah ‘alternative who convinces Slot the most’.

The report also claims Liverpool are ‘prepared’ to sanction a ‘double investment’ to make Kubo and Zubimendi ‘betray’ the Spanish side.