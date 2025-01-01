Liverpool could bid for Morgan Gibbs-White in the winter transfer window

Liverpool are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Premier League title rivals Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Forest are second at the halfway stage of the season, alright? You’re giving us it whether you like it or not.

Gibbs-White moved to the City Ground club from Wolves for an initial £25million in July 2022 after an outstanding season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship.

He has only improved since joining Forest and has six goal involvements in 15 Premier League matches this season, helping his side up to second in the table after 19 games.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have shocked us all by winning 11 and drawing four in the first half of the campaign and are in a great position to finish in a European spot.

With Chelsea showing signs of falling into a state of mediocrity again, Newcastle United showing inconsistency at the start of the season, Manchester City winning two of their last 10 league matches, Manchester United and Tottenham fighting relegation and Aston Villa struggling, there is no reason why Forest can’t finish in the top three and compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for the title.

MORE ON NOTTINGHAM FOREST FROM F365

👉 Slot 5) and Arteta 6) in top 10 Premier League managers of 2024

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Slot, Everton, Forest, Son, McAtee, Lopetegui

👉 Arsenal third in two-horse race? Midlands upstarts? Champions collapse? 24/25 has echoes of 15/16

Gibbs-White has been a huge part of their success in 2024/25, though a lot of it comes down to Chris Wood’s form up front.

The signing of centre-back Nikola Milenkovic has also been inspiring, while fellow summer signing Elliot Anderson has been fantastic.

No regular for Forest will go into the January transfer window looking to leave, but there should be plenty of interest in their best players.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing Gibbs-White this month and have a ‘concrete interest’ in the England international.

It is claimed that the Reds’ recruitment team have identified the 24-year-old as a ‘top target’ and if they don’t sign him this month, they will try in the summer.

The report states:

Liverpool are keen to sign a playmaker who can link the play and provide a goals impetus from an advanced midfield position. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who sit second in the Premier League behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool, are expected to knock back any January move for the England international. However, it is believed a summer deal for the right price would be harder to reject for Forest.

Should Gibbs-White move to Anfield, he will be competing for a starting spot against Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister surely undeniable starters under Arne Slot.

All but one of his goal contributions in the top flight this term have come in Forest’s last five matches, which they have won all of.

After a 3-0 defeat to champions Manchester City, Nuno’s men have beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford and earned victories over Aston Villa, Brentford, Tottenham and Everton.

Forest’s impressive start leaves them eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

READ NOW: Eight Championship predictions in 2025 include Leeds United becoming champions, Lampard failing