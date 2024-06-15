Liverpool are reportedly preparing to step up their interest in Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who is also being targeted by Manchester United.

Slot has a difficult job on his hands at Liverpool as he attempts to replace Jurgen Klopp and the Premier League giants are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool’s ‘main target’

Last summer, Liverpool focused on overhauling their midfield and £200m was spent to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are already being linked with several potential targets in different positions, but their priority is to sign a new centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk (32) returned to his best during the 2023/24 campaign, but he is out of contract in 2025 and does not have much mileage left on the clock.

Youngster Jarell Quansah has emerged as a credible option in defence, but with Joel Matip leaving and Ibrahima Konate struggling with injuries, a new signing or two in defence is required.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Inacio over the past year. A deal looked possible last summer, but the defender penned a contract extension.

After helping Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga title, Inacio is more likely to move elsewhere this summer as his deal includes a £51m release clause. Man Utd have reportedly joined Liverpool in targeting the defender.

According to a report from Caught Offside, new head coach Slot ‘wants’ to sign Inacio as ‘one of his main requests is to strengthen the defence’.

‘According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Slot’s plans, Sporting’s brilliant centre-back, Goncalo Inacio, who Liverpool have been working to land since last November, is the main target for the club. ‘He’s now ready to make the big leap into the Premier League with Liverpool hoping to complete his transfer in the coming weeks.’

It is suggested that Liverpool could also look to sign a new midfielder, with Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber and AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana among their targets.

‘In midfield, Liverpool are running the rule over Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber, a player also much appreciated by Slot, however, there is a lot of competition for his services with strong interest from several Italian and German clubs. ‘The Anfield-based outfit have asked for information about the possible costs of the operation for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, though Newcastle, AC Milan and Man Utd are in that particular race so Liverpool are unlikely to get everything their own way.’

