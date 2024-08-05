Liverpool transfers ‘teased’ as Arne Slot sets ‘deadline’ despite sod all happening

Never fear Liverpool fans because they have ‘teased the Reds’ possible future summer business’ and somebody is definitely on their way.

What is the very latest on Anthony Gordon to Liverpool?

If your biggest summer money-spinner is a live Liverpool transfer blog, you are really very invested in something, you know, happening. It’s really quite vital.

Last week there was some pretence that Victor Osimhen was a target and this week on the Liverpool Echo, it’s Anthony Gordon time.

Liverpool transfer news LIVE – Gleison Bremer blow, Julio Soler ‘enquiry’ and Anthony Gordon latest

So Mediawatch naturally control F-ed, because we really are keen to hear this ‘Anthony Gordon latest’.

And here’s that ‘latest’ for all those Liverpool fans desperate for news on the Newcastle winger:

The Reds defender (Joe Gomez) is said to have no intention to leave Anfield this summer despite suggestions he could join Newcastle as part of the deal for Anthony Gordon.

And that’s the ‘Anthony Gordon latest’ on this fine Monday morning.

But of course we are being facetious because there are previous mentions of Gordon, including:

‘The future of Joe Gomez has been cast into doubt following the ECHO’s reporting that Liverpool had agreed a £45m package with Newcastle United in June as part of a £75m swap deal for Anthony Gordon.’ ‘Marc Guehi’s summer transfer decision could tip a series of centre-back dominoes this summer with Joe Gomez’s future up in the air. That’s because, as reported by the ECHO, his club had agreed a £45m fee with Newcastle as part of a £75m swap proposal with Anthony Gordon before discussions fell through.’ ‘Liverpool feel they have enough options on the left, having seen their interest in Anthony Gordon falter amid failed talks with Newcastle United in June.’

So just to be clear, the ‘Anthony Gordon latest’ is mainly ‘Joe Gomez latest’ with a smattering of ‘Crysencio Summerville latest’. But there’s definitely loads and loads of stuff happening.

And how do we know that there’s definitely loads and loads of stuff happening? Because the Liverpool Echo tell us:

Liverpool have given game away over transfer plans with multiple deals now expected

Now that’s careless. Have there been hooded footballers arriving at Melwood? Leaked transfer announcements? How exactly have they ‘given the game away’?

‘There have already been signs that have teased the Reds’ possible future summer business.’

Oooooooohhhhhhh.

‘For example, in the past week or so it has emerged that Liverpool bosses will hold talks with Ben Doak regarding his short-term future and a possible loan exit, amid interest from the likes of Southampton and Leicester City, and have rejected bids from Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton for Wataru Endo, Sepp van den Berg, Bobby Clark and Fabio Carvalho respectively.’

Oh.

So Liverpool have turned down a whole raft of bids for their fringe players and this has ‘teased the Reds’ possible future summer business’?

If you are determined to find some kind of clue from this pattern of behaviour, we would suggest that ‘not selling players’ is teasing that there will be no players bought or sold. Turning down offers does not scream ‘multiple deals now expected’ unless you are a) a maniac or b) desperate for Liverpool fans to believe that something might happen.

To be fair, there’s more. And Liverpool really did ‘give the game away’ with the Gordon stuff:

Yet the Reds’ failed move for Gordon has shown their hand a little when it comes to such transfer stances, and also given the game away somewhat when it comes to their possible plans for the rest of the summer.

It really has ‘somewhat’. Multiple deals can now be expected. And ‘everything is pointing to a busy few weeks ahead at Anfield as Slot and Hughes belatedly get their own Liverpool squad in order’.

So absolutely keep on clicking Liverpool fans. Because any moment now…

The Liverpool transfer deadline is here

Never fear, Liverpool fans, because the Mirror are here to tell you that Arne Slot himself has set a transfer deadline for all these deals to be completed. Look, it says here:

Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot sets transfer deadline as new target emerges

Well this is big. Has he demanded new signings are in place before the start of the new season? That would make sense.

Here we go…

Arne Slot will Arne Slot will make decisions over two of Liverpool’s most promising youngsters now the US tour is over.

Genuinely, what the actual f***?

So the ‘transfer deadline’ supposedly set by Liverpool boss Arne Slot is that he will ‘make decisions over two of Liverpool’s most promising youngsters now the US tour is over’?

The promising youngsters in question are Tyler Morton and Bobby Clark and ‘the pair have plenty of clubs tracking their progress ahead of potential summer moves and Slot is set to make a definitive call once Liverpool return to the UK’.

It’s almost like there actually isn’t any ‘Liverpool transfer news’.

Speaking volumes while showing true colours

But that’s not to say that there is no news emanating from Liverpool, as Liverpool.com (yet another Reach title) have pulled off the rare true colours/speak volumes double over the last 24 hours.

First, ‘Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz show true colors on return to Liverpool training ground’ as they hugged some members of the kitchen staff like they were ordinary people, and then, ‘Virgil van Dijk’s first words on return to Liverpool speak volumes amid contract situation’.

Yes, the way he said ‘welcome home’ really did ‘speak volumes’. And the fact that this is classed as news really does speak volumes about the fact that f*** all is going on.