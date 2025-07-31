Liverpool are set to fall short in their bid to sign Alexander Isak as the highest price they’re willing to pay Newcastle for the striker has been revealed.

Isak is currently ‘training alone’ at former club Real Sociedad as Liverpool get their ducks in a row ahead of a first bid for the striker.

But the ‘angry’ Newcastle owners expect him to be back training with his teammates next week, and Sky Sports’ Keith Downie believes the Swede will reunite with the rest of the squad when they return from South Korea.

Providing an update on the transfer saga, Downie said: “Isak is training over in the Basque region with Real Sociedad trying to get himself back into a proper fitness to be able to play games. And probably just to take himself away from Newcastle United right now.

“There is so much speculation surrounding his future. And as we reported just over a week ago, he’s told Newcastle that he wants to explore his options this summer after that informal approach from Liverpool just over two weeks ago.

“Newcastle are away right now. They’re over in South Korea as part of their preseason tour, playing a couple of matches there. So all the players, the management, his backroom staff, physios, doctors, everyone is all over there.

“Isak was the one that remained due to the fact that he had what the club described as a minor thigh injury. Obviously, after that, then it was revealed that Isak had asked the club to explore options away.

“It just kind of painted a picture that his head has been turned due to the interest from Liverpool. But Isak has his own team of trainers and physicians. And Eddie Howe has actually spoken about this before on the record and said the club are comfortable that Isak has got his own people.

“And that’s why he’s training with them. Yes, it’s out in the Basque region and not here in Newcastle. So I can see that the optics of that don’t look great as far as the Newcastle United fans are concerned.

“But I do expect Isak back here in the North East next week when Newcastle return from South Korea. They come fly back on Monday. I expect him to be back. And then I guess he’s going to have discussions with Howe, senior members of the staff here to decide what the next steps are for the Swedish international because nobody’s come in from Liverpool as yet.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Sesko to Man Utd a re-entry; Liverpool’s Nunez boost; Newcastle ‘Here we go’

👉 Liverpool lauded for ‘agreeing brilliant deal’ for ‘mega fee’ amid Isak decision; FSG ‘can keep spending’

“And it’s a bit of a waiting game. Newcastle, are trying to get a replacement if Isak was to go. Benjamin Sesko is a player they are very keen on.”

But amid reports claiming Newcastle’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are putting a ‘block’ on his transfer to Liverpool or any other suitor, former footballer turned journalist Jan Aage Fjørtoft claims the Reds are set to fall short given they’re only willing to stretch to £130m including add-ons.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand Liverpool could be willing to pay £120m+10m in bonuses Newcastle don’t want to sell the player, but if they have to let Isak go, they want £150m’.

Fjørtoft added that along with the transfer fee disparity, the lack of ‘a replacement’, there being ‘no head of sport at Newcastle, with the decision set to be taken by PIF’ and the fact that ‘this saga can’t go on forever’ are all factors working against Liverpool to get the deal done.