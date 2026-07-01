Liverpool have not given up on signing Yan Diomande this summer as the Reds get ‘ready to pounce’ if Paris Saint-Germain fail to get a deal over the line, according to reports.

The Reds have got a deal for Victor Munoz from Osasuna over the line this summer but that will not stop Liverpool from bringing in another top-class winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who is leaving Anfield this summer.

RB Leipzig star Diomande is their top target to fill that gap in their squad but widespread reports emerged on Monday that PSG had moved well ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Fabrizio Romano said in detail on his YouTube channel: “We have a breakthrough in the situation of Yan Diomande. He was wanted during the January transfer window by Tottenham and Manchester United, but he was not available. This summer, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and several other clubs have all shown interest.

“The decision has now been made. Yan Diomande, together with his agency, Roc Nation, has decided which club he wants to join. The player has made his choice for the future while representing Ivory Coast at the Club World Cup.

“There is a clear decision from Yan Diomande. He wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.”

READ: Dutch media blast Virgil van Dijk after World Cup exit as he’s told to retire from international duty

On why Diomande has decided to chose PSG, Romano added: “Why PSG? There are several reasons. He considers them to be the club his father has always supported. He would love to live in Paris. He believes the project is incredibly ambitious. The opportunity to compete for the UEFA Champions League is extremely attractive to him. He also believes there will be many trophies to win in the coming years.

“Another key factor is Luis Enrique. Diomande sees him as one of football’s great tactical minds, and that has had a major influence on his decision.

“All of these factors have placed Yan Diomande in a very clear position. He wants to move to Paris.

“There is already an agreement on personal terms between PSG and Yan Diomande. At the moment it is a verbal agreement, but it has been completed. PSG have agreed a five-year contract with the player, including an important salary package.”

On Liverpool potentially rejoining the race, Romano explained: “What does this mean for the transfer market? First of all, it means Liverpool are unlikely to sign Yan Diomande, despite making him one of their priority targets.

READ: Romano reveals huge Liverpool boost for Barcola as three ‘factors’ will decide transfer

“In football, you should never say never, so let’s see whether Liverpool attempt to re-enter the race. However, the player has been very clear that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

“Liverpool genuinely believed they had a chance of convincing him through their project, their financial package and their long-term vision. However, PSG’s latest approach proved decisive.

“Liverpool were preparing another bid, but they will not return unless the player changes his mind.”

And a well-known account on X ‘made up of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers has revealed that a Liverpool ‘source’ has claimed the Reds are not out of the race just yet.

The account wrote: ‘Liverpool source sent us the below: PSG may be the clear front-runners for Yan Diomande, but don’t count Liverpool out just yet. I’ve heard that @LFC haven’t completely walked away from negotiations. They’re still in the mix, keeping a close eye on the situation. If PSG can’t seal the deal, Liverpool is ready to pounce. Liverpool officials are traveling to France to meet with some high-profile agents.’

READ NEXT: Virgil van Dijk very close to leaving Liverpool and joining 26-times league champions – report