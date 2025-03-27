Revealed: The real reason TAA is leaving Liverpool and it’s not about money or trophies

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed the real reason Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Anfield for Real Madrid.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

There have been rumours for months about whether the England international would sign a new contract at Liverpool or head to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Arne Slot has had few things to worry about this season with the Dutchman guiding Liverpool 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with nine matches to play.

But the contract situations of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah may have caused him some sleepless nights as the future of the latter two up in the air.

Since the latest reports that Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool, the Reds defender has been accused of leaving for the money, while some have insisted he wants to leave to win more trophies.

READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold: the backlash to the backlash, plus Man City FFP and Kane > Bowen shock

But Spanish football expert Balague insists the Liverpool star is departing for another reason with his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or the main driving force.

Balague told BBC Sport: “He wants to aim to win the Ballon d’Or. I think he has reached the conclusion that to reach his potential, he has to move abroad and leave his comfort zone.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The hidden England ‘fear’ behind Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid as Tuchel forces six to consider futures

👉 Romano confirms Newcastle interest in Liverpool star as Reds ‘agree’ 22-year-old’s exit

👉 Liverpool ‘internal disagreement’ mooted as club chiefs could ‘go over Slot’s head’ with one star



“He wants to conquer the world and I find that admirable. If you have a bit of empathy, forget about tribalism, you should clap him out. He’s a Liverpool kid that fell in love with Spanish football.”

Balague added: “If you have a bit of empathy, forget about tribalism, you should clap him out. He’s a Liverpool kid that fell in love with Spanish football.”

Danny Murphy insists it is the fault of Liverpool, and not Alexander-Arnold, for allowing the England international to leave the club.

Murphy told Poker Firma: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is not at fault for leaving Liverpool on a free transfer; that is the fault of the club.

“I can understand the disappointment from the fans for not getting money from the move, but you must be realistic. Trent could have been sold when he didn’t sign a new deal last year or the year before that.

“It’s been known that if you have a player that is wanted or appreciated by other clubs, you look to secure them to a new deal when they have at least two years left on their contract.

“If the player doesn’t want to sign a new deal, they’ll likely be sold; the club must protect the asset. That’s not always the case, but the club has allowed not just this situation, but multiple situations where it could lose its best players and most valuable assets for nothing.

“I can understand the frustration from the fans that one of their own is leaving, he’s given everything to the club and he has won everything with Liverpool. You can’t begrudge him the opportunity to go and do that at another club.”