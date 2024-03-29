Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been linked with Real Madrid.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Trent Alexander-Arnold as he approaches the final year of his Liverpool contract.

It was first reported by Spanish website Relevo earlier this month that the England right-back is on Los Blancos’ radar.

Real Madrid ‘keeping close eye on’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

It would be a spectacular addition to a star-studded team, with Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contract set to expire in 2025.

The Reds are eager to negotiate a new deal for their youth graduate but there are not believed to be talks taking place at the moment.

However, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the season, there is bound to be lots of speculation surrounding Liverpool’s best players, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk being linked with an exit.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are expected to come back in for Salah this summer after failing with a mind-boggling £150million bid last August.

Alexander-Arnold is someone you would expect to see their career out at Anfield so the links to Madrid are quite surprising, but it looks like they are genuine.

Fabrizio Romano backed up the Relevo report by claiming the La Liga juggernauts are monitoring the 25-year-old and a fresh update from 90min has claimed the same.

It is claimed that Madrid are ‘keeping a close eye on’ Trent’s situation at Anfield and despite previous links to Chelsea captain Reece James, they ‘have never advanced interest’.

Liverpool fans will take solace in the fact that the club’s board are ‘relaxed’ over the right-back’s future.

The report from Ben Jacobs states that the Reds’ top priority in recent months has been Jurgen Klopp’s successor, which has seen contract talks for the playing squad hit the brakes, with ‘no tension’ between the player and club.

Out of all the players in the Liverpool squad, Alexander-Arnold will be one of those very intrigued to learn the plans of the new manager, with his best position up for debate.

We could see him play in midfield more often, or perhaps see him become a nailed-on right-back.

When a new manager has been ‘identified’, the Reds’ hierarchy will move forward with contract talks.

They might want to move a little bit faster, mind, with several European giants keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

Madrid are more than willing to make an effort to land Alexander-Arnold but are also ‘aware that Liverpool retain full control over the situation’.

On top of that, the England international is said to be ‘happy’ at Anfield and there are ‘no plans whatsoever’ for the Reds to let him leave.

Reece James to Real Madrid?

As touched on prior, Madrid have been linked with Chelsea right-back James in the past and Jacobs adds that Carlo Ancelotti’s side ‘are well aware’ of Trent’s England team-mate.

However, James ‘has never entertained a move away from Chelsea’ and Madrid have never viewed him as a ‘viable option’.

Despite James’ well-known injury problems, Jacobs claims that a bid worth £100m for the defender ‘would likely be rejected without hesitation despite their desire to sell a series of players this summer’.

If Los Blancos are to make an approach for the 24-year-old, ‘would need more confidence over his fitness and form before even humouring the idea of paying a big fee and it is not something they are considering right now’, it is added.

