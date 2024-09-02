According to reports, Liverpool ‘tried’ to sign Chelsea target Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window and this deal did not happen for one reason.

The Premier League giants only made one summer signing as they paid around £12.5m to sign Italy international Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool have also reached an agreement with Valencia to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the Reds next year for around £25m plus add-ons.

Arne Slot‘s side were linked with several potential signings. Their priority was to sign a new No.6 until their move for Real Sociedad Martin Zubimendi fell through after he decided to stick with his boyhood club.

Over the past year, the Reds have also been linked with Osimhen, who was at the centre of a ‘crazy saga’ involving Chelsea, Napoli and Al-Ahli this summer.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob



Especially following the arrival of Chiesa, Liverpool have plenty of options in attacking areas, but a report in Italy claims they ‘tried’ to sign Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The report says Liverpool made a ‘blitz’ to sign Osimhen, but their interest ‘faded’ due to ‘salary issues’ with the Nigeria international asking for too much money.

It is also noted that this was the case with Chelsea as Osimhen’s ‘salary did not match the new salary cap and a halfway agreement was not found’.

Liverpool made a surprising late swoop to sign Chiesa, but a report from ESPN Mexico claims they also made a push to land 23-year-old winger Chino Huerta from Pumas UNAM.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher slams ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool star over ‘unprofessional’ moment against Man Utd

👉 Liverpool: Report reveals Salah ‘truth’ amid ‘private preference’ as ‘significant’ detail surfaces

👉 Liverpool: Owen makes Premier League title prediction after the Reds beat Man Utd

The Mexico international grabbed eleven goals and ten assists in his 37 Liga MX (the top division in Mexico) appearances.

The report from ESPN Mexico claims Huerta to Liverpool was ‘very close’ in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but this deal ‘fell through at the last minute’.