Top Liverpool winger target has new ‘expected destination’ after Iraola gave green light

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao now looks likely to complete a move to Saudi Arabia over the Premier League despite links to Liverpool and Man Utd.

Liverpool had been particularly keen on signing the Portugal international, according to reports, with Andoni Iraola even giving a green light to the transfer.

The Reds are already set to miss out on RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, despite making a bid, after it became clear that he prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna but it is clear that they are still looking for a top-class winger after losing Mohamed Salah.

A report in Portugal claimed last month that Trincao ‘remains at the very top of the club’s shortlist’ and that the arrival of Iraola as new head coach ‘has done nothing to cool interest’.

But now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Sporting CP winger Trincao is now expected to snub interest from the Premier League to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Francisco Trincao is now very close to joining Al Ahli. Despite links with AC Milan, Man Utd and several Premier League clubs, Saudi Arabia is now his expected destination.

“Al Ahli allowed Riyad Mahrez to leave on a free transfer and have identified Trincao as his replacement. Negotiations are very advanced, with a transfer fee expected to be worth around €45-50 million.

“Trincao has already shown his willingness to make the move. It is a deal with strong Portuguese connections, as sporting director Rui Pedro Braz is Portuguese, Trincao is Portuguese and the player’s representatives are also Portuguese. Al Ahli first identified him as a target back in January, and talks are now progressing well.”

Bradley Barcola is Liverpool’s next target

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is now emerging as the top target for Liverpool this summer as the compete with Arsenal for his signature.

READ: Liverpool journalist reveals Andoni Iraola stance on selling Virgil van Dijk after FSG plan emerges

On interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, Romano said: “Many of you keep asking me, ‘is it true that Barcola prefers one club more than another?’ At this stage, I can guarantee that Barcola is keeping everything open.

“First point, while he is at the World Cup with France, nothing will happen. Second point, PSG want big money.

“Third point, Barcola is not considered an untouchable player by PSG. He’s important for PSG, but he’s not untouchable.

“It means that PSG would be happy to continue with him, but if a big proposal arrives to the player and also PSG, we have to keep an eye on Barcola.

“Liverpool are there, and also Arsenal. But Arsenal’s priority is Morgan Rogers.”

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