Liverpool star giving Klopp a ‘big decision’ with ‘excellent’ form with first-choice out injured – pundit

Harry Redknapp has heaped praise on Liverpool pair Kostas Tsimikas and Dominik Szoboszlai after the Reds’ 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Szoboszlai provided two assists as Jurgen Klopp’s men cruised to victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Hungarian international has started well since joining Liverpool from German outfit RB Leipzig.

The goal contributions have not been there and Szoboszlai went into the match against Forest with one goal and zero assists in nine Premier League appearances, but that is not to say he has been underwhelming.

His overall play has already proven that he is the perfect midfielder for Klopp’s system.

Szoboszlai was man of the match against Forest but another player who impressed was Tsimikas, who has been brought into the starting XI with Andy Robertson out injured.

Tsimikas has always been second choice to the Scotland captain but has barely put a foot wrong whenever called upon.

This was the case once again on Sunday.

Writing for BetVictor, Redknapp included the Liverpool duo in his Premier League team of the week and said his current form could leave Klopp with “a big decision” when Robertson returns.

“With Robertson out injured, this is a big moment for Tsimikas; he was excellent against Forest,” Redknapp said.

“He doesn’t feature much but this boy is a good player, a modern full back. He’s always positive, always trying to get forward.

“If he can keep this form up, he might give Klopp a big decision to make.”

On Szoboszlai, Redknapp said his performance against Forest will do Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard “proud”.

“Another Liverpool man next, Szoboszlai was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“What a player this guy looks, he was the best player on the park against Forest. He’s got fantastic quality on the ball and got a couple of assists.

“I’ve read that his hero was Steven Gerrard, he’s doing him proud at this rate!”

