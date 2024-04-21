Liverpool set to ‘turn the spotlight’ on Serie A star in search for Salah replacement amid ‘agreed’ move claim

Liverpool are ready to attempt to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in the summer if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds will wave goodbye to Jurgen Klopp in the summer after the Liverpool boss announced that he will be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season to take a break from football.

And that has led to rumours that some of Klopp’s squad could follow the German out of Anfield with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and others linked with moves.

Salah could be the main player to move after Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for the Egypt international last summer with rumours they were prepared to go up to £200m to land the Liverpool forward.

Liverpool braced for another bid for Salah

The Reds made it clear that Salah was not for sale at any price but there are already rumours building that he could leave Liverpool this summer if Al-Ittihad or another Saudi Pro League side come back in.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique reckons that Salah will “leave” this summer if the Reds get an acceptable offer this summer.

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!

“When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.”

Enrique added: “Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him. This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia.”

Liverpool to chase Chiesa if Salah leaves?

And now Italian publication Tuttosport insist that the Reds have an interest in Chiesa and that good performances between now and the end of the season could have a detrimental effect on Juventus’ chances of keeping the Italy international.

Chiesa will have one year left on his contract in the summer and Juventus are worried that if they don’t tie the Italian down to a new deal before the start of Euro 2024 that interest will build, ‘starting with Liverpool’.

If Chiesa impresses at the Euros then it could lead to his entourage insisting on ‘higher demands’ and Liverpool ‘could turn the spotlight’ on the winger again.