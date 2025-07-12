Liverpool are ‘watching’ two centre-backs as alternatives to Marc Guehi in case they are being ‘strung along’ by Crystal Palace in their bid to sign the England international.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has already secured the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman this summer, but the Reds are looking to improve their options in central defence ahead of next season after Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £35m.

There’s also doubt over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who’s rejected two extension offers amid interest from Real Madrid, with a report from Spain claiming Liverpool have actually ‘accepted’ a £43m bid from the La Liga giants for the France international.

READ MORE: Palace should be ‘genuinely astounded’ by Arsenal, Liverpool part-exchange offers for Eze and Guehi

Guehi is Slot’s ideal addition but Liverpool aren’t prepared to pay the £50m Palace want for the 24-year-old as they believe it to be an inflated price for someone with just a year remaining on their contract.

The centre-back is keen on the move to Anfield but is also reportedly prepared to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer.

And is also likely an attractive prospect for Liverpool, who may now ‘revert’ to pursuing a player who ‘aligns with their original aims for the position’, according to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, who has named two players on the Reds’ radar.

“As of last week, there had been no firm approach to Crystal Palace, with outline contact limited to the players’ representatives in an attempt to sell the move,” Lynch wrote on his Substack.

“And it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can be tempted into a deal that Liverpool would consider reasonable, particularly as they gave Newcastle the run-around last summer in their pursuit of the same player.

“But, should the Reds sense they are being strung along in a similar fashion, then it is expected that they will simply revert to pursuing a player that aligns with their original aims for the position.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘accelerate’ £87m signing with Reds ‘fully confident’ two things ‘can be decisive’

👉 Liverpool: Euro giants submit ‘incredible offer’ to make Reds star ‘forget’ Barca amid ‘clear’ green light

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool given transfer boost as Xabi Alonso ‘decides’ Real Madrid trio ‘will leave’

“The desire to add a young centre-back with room to grow is obvious. And is why the likes of Parma’s Giovanni Leoni and Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis have been watched.

“However, it is also interesting to note that senior Anfield figures are open to admitting that they would consider deviating from this preferred profile in the event of a ‘significant market opportunity’.”

18-year-old Leoni made 17 appearances for Parma in a breakout season last term and is already valued at £15.6m by Transfermarkt, while 21-year-old Koulierakis impressed in 30 appearances for Wolfsburg last term having moved from PAOK Solonika last summer for £10m and is now valued at £21.6m.