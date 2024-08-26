Liverpool ‘working on two signings this week’ after Mamardashvili capture; Slot style doubts

Liverpool are looking to secure another two new players this week as they close in on the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make a signing this summer after former manager Jurgen Klopp left his squad in good shape for new boss Arne Slot to succeed him.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is about to become their first signing of the summer but he will return on loan to Valencia once a deal worth a reported €35m is sealed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave it the ‘here we go’ on Monday, he wrote on X:”Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go! Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining #LFC from Valencia. The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025. This season he’s staying in Valencia.”

Romano later added a picture of the Georgia international arriving at Liverpool’s training ground to complete his medical at the Premier League club.

There are still a couple of potential weak spots in Slot’s squad with the new season two games young and now Football Insider insists that Liverpool ‘are working on two signings this week before the transfer window closes’.

The report adds:

‘The Premier League giants want a midfield anchorman and a centre-back who can also operate at full-back. ‘Liverpool are now prioritising a left-sided centre-back who can provide cover for Virgil Van Dijk and also operate at left-back.’

A deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi fell through earlier this month with the Spain international deciding to remain in La Liga for the time being.

Football Insider continues:

‘Out of the two deals, sources believe the midfield signing is most likely to happen. ‘It’s an area of the team that Arne Slot is desperate to strengthen, providing further strength to his midfield options.’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher raised concerns at the “strange” atmosphere at Anfield in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend and beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys thinks supporters may get “a little uneasy” with Slot’s style of play.

Keys said on beIN Sports: “Whilst he’s winning games, I think he’ll be okay. But that [Anfield] was eerily quiet today, and if they start running in mud a little bit, that crowd will start to get a little uneasy.

“They go out to be entertained, and the brand of football he [Slot] is likely to serve up, with too many passes at low intensity, there’ll be one or two Liverpool fans wanting what they were used to, and not that.”

Keys has previously been outspoken on a potential problem with Slot’s playing style, he said: “Liverpool are interesting. Slot appears to have made a pretty good start, but I’m not sure his style of play will go down well with the Anfield crowd.

“He’s another one obsessed with passing teams to death. That’s a style in total contrast to Klopp’s. Liverpool were a great watch under Klopp. Slot likes football played very differently.

“If he wins a few games early on he’ll get away with it, but if he starts losing he’ll be in trouble.”