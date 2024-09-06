Liverpool: Two ‘star’ players ‘expected to follow Salah’ in leaving amid ‘lined up replacements’ reveal

According to reports, two Liverpool stars are ‘expected to follow Mohamed Salah’ in leaving the Premier League club in the next year.

Salah‘s long-term future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Egypt international has made a sensational start to the new season as he’s grabbed three goals and three assists in his three Premier League appearances.

After starring in Liverpool‘s 3-0 win against Manchester United, Salah made headlines as he said this is his “last year” in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad over the past year and conflicting reports have emerged concerning his future in recent days.

On Thursday morning, the Liverpool Echo claimed Salah ‘would like to sign a new contract’ and they revealed one reason why he’s reportedly against a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, a report from Caught Offside claims ‘Liverpool are looking likely to lose three of their star players to Saudi Arabia in next summer’s transfer window’ as Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are tipped to leave.

The report claims PIF are ‘ready to attack the situation and are confident’ of signing Salah. Liverpool have secured Giorgi Mamardashvili to succeed Alisson, while they have ‘already lined up replacements’ for the Egypt international and Van Dijk.

‘If Salah does move, CaughtOffside understands he will be offered a mammoth contract comparable to what Neymar is currently earning at Al Hilal, while sources also expect Reds stars Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to follow Salah to Saudi. ‘Van Dijk is also in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and it is understood that the Merseyside giants have already earmarked Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as an ideal long-term replacement for the Dutchman. ‘With Salah, there is already a replacement in the making with the recent signing of Federico Chiesa, but it is anticipated that LFC will also look for another wide-forward, with Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo having admirers at the club.’

A report from Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘want a Salah solution before January’.