A former Liverpool player has explained why Trent Alexander-Arnold would “not be a huge loss” for Liverpool, who could have one “bigger issue”.

Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool in the summer as they are among the 20 best footballers in the final six months of their contracts.

England international Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three players to leave Liverpool in 2025 amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The options for Salah and Van Dijk are more limited, but they have been consistently linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Salah and Van Dijk ‘have’ signed contract extensions, but this information is yet to be backed up by a credible outlet.

Now, ex-Liverpool star Stan Collymore has given his verdict on whether the three players will remain at the Premier League giants beyond the end of this season.

He reckons Alexander-Arnold only has a “50/50 chance” of remaining at Liverpool but he would not be a “huge loss”, while head coach Arne Slot would have a “bigger issue” if another top star leaves.

“Liverpool managed to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold this season during the January transfer window, and if they go on to win the Premier League or Champions League, I think fans would accept one of them leaving in the summer,” Collymore said.

“Realistically, I believe two of the three will stay. Looking at probabilities, I’d say there’s a 90% chance Van Dijk stays, around 60% for Salah, and a 50/50 chance for Alexander-Arnold — bizarrely, because he’s the Scouser!

“But when you’ve won everything with your boyhood club, as Trent has, a move abroad becomes tempting.

“Trent isn’t a great defender, but he’s a fantastic footballer, and a league like La Liga would suit him perfectly.”

“Real Madrid would allow him to drift into midfield, have more time on the ball, and play to his strengths. If he goes there, you couldn’t begrudge him — it’s Real Madrid!

“If Liverpool were to lose Trent, they could find a right-back who gets into attacking positions, so I wouldn’t say his departure would be a huge loss. The bigger issue would be losing Van Dijk.

“Van Dijk won’t want to cause problems — he just wants the right deal — but Liverpool need to prepare for the future.

“They should be getting someone like Jarell Quansah up to speed, but there are still question marks over him.”