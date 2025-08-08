According to reports, ‘two things need to happen’ for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak to seal his desired move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

Isak has been at the centre of the biggest transfer saga of this summer’s transfer window as he’s informed Newcastle that he intends to leave the club.

The Newcastle standout is considered one of the best strikers in the world and he’s attracted interest from several clubs since scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

In recent weeks, however, it has become clear that his heart is set on a move to Liverpool and they remain interested in the striker even after landing Hugo Ekitike for around £80m.

Isak is widely reportedly to be a dream signing for Liverpool and the opportunity to sign him has been deemed too good to refuse as they have already had a bid of around £120m rejected by Newcastle.

Since this offer was turned down, Isak has returned to training after missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour, but Eddie Howe has made his prized asset work on his own.

Therefore, it’s clear that Isak and Newcastle are not on good terms and Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday evening that Liverpool are prepared to return with an improved offer for their top target.

He said on X: “Liverpool mantain their focus on Alexander Isak for the final weeks of the summer window.

“New proposal, ready to be submitted if Newcastle open doors to the move.

“Isak mantains his position; he doesn’t want to play or stay at Newcastle, he wants to leave and join #LFC.”

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri later revealed that “clarity” on Isak’s situation is likely in the “coming days”, while Liverpool have a “backup plan”.

He said: “Alexander Isak’s situation at Liverpool is expected to be clarified in the coming days.

“The Reds are driven by the player’s desire but have already prepared a backup plan in case the deal falls through.

“As revealed yesterday, #LFC have made it clear that they are seriously considering making an offer for Bradley Barcola. One to watch.”

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, meanwhile, has claimed that Isak is ‘very unlikely to feature in this weekend’s friendly fixtures at St James’ Park and he would not want to play even if invited to, you suspect’.

He has also noted that ‘two things need to happen’ for him to join Liverpool. The report added: