Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed two of Liverpool’s summer transfer ‘priorities’ as club chiefs oversee a post-Jurgen Klopp “reset”.

Liverpool have been busy since beloved former manager Klopp announced in January that he would leave the club this summer.

“Klopp provided an opportunity for a reboot or reset…”

Their first job was to overhaul their recruitment model, with Michael Edwards brought back to the club as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has been made their sporting director.

Edwards and Co. subsequently turned their attention to appointing a new manager and they eventually settled on Dutch head coach Arne Slot, who has left Feyenoord to replace Klopp.

Liverpool are yet to sign anyone this summer, but they are expected to make several additions to their squad in the coming weeks.

Chief executive Billy Hogan has reflected on Klopp’s “seismic decision”, admitting they are overseeing a summer “reset”.

“[Klopp’s exit] provided an opportunity for a reboot or reset and maybe to look at how things operate going forward,” Hogan said.

He added: “Jurgen departing was a seismic decision but clearly the right decision for him and his family, so by extension the right decision for the club.

“He was very clear about leaving the club in a better place than where he found it and I think he has done that. The timing of his announcement gave us an opportunity to go through a proper process.”

Romano meanwhile has revealed that Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon “remains strong”.

“What I’m hearing is that the interest of Liverpool in Anthony Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest,” Romano said.

“He is a player they really rate internally, a player they really like. And so the name of Anthony Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s list.

“Then we know that for this summer, they are looking at midfield, they are looking at the centre-back position also.

“So there are other things to do for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, they are considering to do these things, so we will see when and how and if Liverpool will decide to advance.”

Romano has also suggested that a new defender and midfielder are a “priority” for Liverpool this summer.

“Anthony Gordon gave the green light to a potential move to Liverpool earlier in the summer when Newcastle were in trouble with Financial Fair Play,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Still, there was no formal bid, just an exchange, and Liverpool’s proposal was not what Newcastle expected.”

He continued: “They are discussing this internally in case they decide to go for a winger, though they also have other priorities like a new defender and midfielder. Newcastle really want to keep the player, so it would need to be a big price for them to consider selling.”