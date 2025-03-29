According to reports, Liverpool have hatched an ‘unexpected plan’ as they look to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have surpassed expectations this term as they are clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Arne Slot’s second season could be more difficult with a significant squad overhaul possible this summer.

Liverpool need upgrades in various positions and may also be forced to sign replacements for Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are in the final few months of their contract.

Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely of the three players to leave amid the benefit of his age and interest from Real Madrid, who are in the market for a younger right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Alexander-Arnold has reached an ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano subsequently claimed Liverpool believes the “next big thing” is ready to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Romano said: “In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent.

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.”

He added: “Let’s see what they do on the market. But Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right back and they fully trust him for the future.”

Despite this, a new report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have an ‘unexpected plan’ with FSG ‘let down’ by Bradley amid one concern with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong considered an ‘ideal replacement’.