Cody Gakpo could be used in a deal to sign Yan Diomande.

Liverpool could use Cody Gakpo in a swap deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

David Ornstein revealed on Thursday that Paris Saint Germain are ‘not currently as advanced as Liverpool‘ in the race to sign Diomande this summer.

The main issue standing between Liverpool and securing a deal for Diomande is Leipzig’s stance that they don’t want to sell him this summer, unless a huge bid ‘in excess of €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m)’ is made.

It is a deal Liverpool can probably afford but it’s an incredible amount of money for a 19-year-old who is completely unproven in the Premier League.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that Leipzig are now ‘confident’ that Diomande ‘will stay at the club this summer despite Liverpool’s growing determination to sign him’.

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is ‘a huge admirer of the winger’ but the Bundesliga side ‘believe another season in Germany would benefit both the player and themselves, allowing his value and development to continue accelerating’ and, crucially, Diomande ‘is not pushing for a move’.

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And in a fresh report from TEAMtalk, it is understood that Gakpo, who is the subject of interest from several clubs, could now be used as a makeweight in a deal for Diomande.

The website adds that ‘sources suggest Gakpo’s situation could potentially become relevant as discussions between Liverpool and the Red Bull group continue’.

It is believed that Gakpo ‘has concerns’ about his potential role under Iraola with the Netherlands international ‘unhappy about the prospect of finding himself behind teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha in the pecking order next season’.

Liverpool are ‘not actively looking to sell’ but are likely to consider offers – with reports Tottenham are keen to make a bid – for Gakpo with his representatives now ‘carrying out due diligence’ on possible summer transfers.

READ: Liverpool told ‘huge offer’ for £100m star would be ‘accepted’ as summer ‘expectation’ revealed

Diomande, who could help Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah, revealed recently that he has always admired Paris Saint-Germain, who are the Reds’ big rivals for the Ivorian’s signature.

Diomande: My father supports Paris Saint-Germain

In an interview with L’Equipe ahead of the World Cup, Diomande said: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan.

“It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It’s always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting wouldn’t be difficult. But why not?.

“I don’t think I’m looking ahead to the future or focusing on anything else. As I’ve said, I remain focused on the World Cup.

“After that, the clubs will sort things out between themselves and we’ll see what happens next.”

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