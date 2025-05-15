‘Unhappy’ Slot wants two new forwards at Liverpool as Reds identify £84m star as key ‘option’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot “isn’t happy” with his options in attack and is looking to improve the Reds squad with two new forwards, according to reports.

The Reds secured the Premier League title at the end of April with four matches to spare after beating Tottenham 5-1 in a rout at Anfield.

Liverpool are 15 points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal – who are set to finish as runners-up for the third season in a row – and now the Reds can turn their attention to their summer targets.

Slot’s outfit were given a huge boost recently when Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed new two-year contracts after rumours they could leave on free transfers in the summer.

There have been reports that Darwin Nunez – who has been out of favour with Slot this season – and Luis Diaz could be among the players to leave in the summer transfer window.

Champions Liverpool have scored by far the most goals in the Premier League this season but former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected in the Premier League – insists Slot is unhappy with his options in attack.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool have five or six players who can all play up front at the moment. But from what I hear, Slot isn’t happy with the options he’s got.

“Salah has signed his deal and he’s going to be there, but they want a top-class centre-forward and a new wide left player. They’ve been looking at a few options, and one of those is Rodrygo.

“He’s been a regular for Real Madrid for the last few years which is a testament to his quality. Plus, he has that winning experience you get from playing for a club like that.

“There’s been a bit of talk he could be allowed to leave, so clubs like Liverpool are going to be on high alert if he’s the one they want to sign. He’s still only young as well, so he fits in to the direction Liverpool want to go.

“A lot of it will depend on whether they decide he’s worth the price tag Real Madrid are going to put on him, because they don’t let players go easily.”

One player who will definitely be leaving Liverpool in the summer is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who announced earlier this month that he will pursue a move elsewhere at the end of his contract.

Real Madrid is widely expected to be his next destination and some Liverpool fans were heard booing the right-back in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the weekend.

And former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara claims it is “disgusting” from Liverpool fans to boo “the best academy player they’ve ever had”.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “I found it disgusting that Liverpool fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“He’s the best academy player they’ve ever had, wore his heart on his sleeve for Liverpool week-in week-out, won every single trophy there is to win and Anfield booed him after ever touch because he wants to join Real Madrid? He’s been there for 20 years and it’s the club’s fault for letting his contract run down!

“There’s no loyalty in football, this is what fans need to understand. When a club is done with you with and they don’t want you anymore – you’re gone!

“But when Trent wants to look after his career and go to play for the biggest club in the world, it’s suddenly frowned upon? Liverpool are not the biggest club in the world – those fans need to understand that.

“He’s joining the biggest club in the world – Real Madrid – to look after his family, his future, learn a new culture and language and play with some of the best players in the world. I’m disappointed in the fans because Liverpool fans are great, but they’ve let themselves down in my opinion.

“You’ll never walk alone – unless you want to sign for Real Madrid!”