Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez will reportedly ‘be the first to leave’ the Premier League giants this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Nunez has proven a flop at Liverpool as he’s failed to live up to expectations following his £64m more from Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Liverpool forward was handpicked by former boss Jurgen Klopp, who ignored a data warning to push through the transfer.

The Uraguay international scored 34 goals in all competitions during his last season at Benfica, but he joined Liverpool as a raw talent and has not kicked on.

Nunez often spurns big chances and has slipped in the pecking order following Arne Slot’s arrival last summer. He has only made eight Premier League starts this season.

With Nunez and other forwards struggling, Liverpool have been carried by Mohamed Salah as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite this, it’s been reported that an internal ‘feeling’ is setting up a summer ‘exodus’ at Liverpool with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk in the final months of their contract.

Nunez could also leave Liverpool after he attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in January.

At the time, Liverpool were against his exit, but a report from Football Insider claims they will be ‘more open’ to his sale this summer and he ‘will be the first to leave’.

The report explains:

‘Darwin Nunez is the first player in line to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and could push immediately for an exit, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The 25-year-old is unhappy at the club after he was denied a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in January. ‘Liverpool are prepared to accept offers for Nunez. The Saudi Pro League outfit had been willing to pay huge money for the forward, but Slot wanted to keep his squad together as they aimed to compete in all four competitions. ‘Saudi interest in Nunez has lingered, meanwhile, and Liverpool are now expected to be more open to his departure come the summer transfer window. ‘This comes after Football Insider revealed that Liverpool are open to offers of £50-60million for Nunez as they aim to make back a large percentage of their outlay.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also stated that the forward is “expected to leave” this summer.

He said: “My information remains that Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club in the summer, [but] for Diaz it’s not guaranteed but it is a possibility.

“It’s something that is being discussed already because there was some interest from Saudi and Diaz decided to stay at the club.”