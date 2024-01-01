Liverpool ‘unlikely’ to fix ‘big issue’ in January as ‘unhappy’ Klopp makes loan decision with winger

Liverpool are unlikely to sign anyone in the January transfer window despite Joel Matip’s injury, according to reports.

Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during the Reds’ Premier League victory at Sheffield United last month.

Speaking after the injury was confirmed, Jurgen Klopp admitted it was a big blow but said it will not see him delve into the transfer market in January.

“Everyone talks about us needing another player but they all cost money and they must be the right player,” the Liverpool manager said.

“You tell me a club who wants to sell a top centre-half. Not a centre-half but a top centre-half.

“For four or five days we’ve known Joel will be out for a long time and that’s really bad for us but we still have four centre-halves and that’s absolutely alright.

“If we had a fifth centre-half in beforehand it is a completely different team dynamic: when one is not involved, we don’t see steps with him, so it was like it was and it was perfect.

“Is it now perfect? I would say it is as long as we can go with those four, yes. If not then it would be a bit more tricky with the amount of games coming up.

“But it was never wonderland where you bring in a world-class centre-half until the other one is fit again.

“As long as other clubs don’t put them under the Christmas tree for us and say ‘Take it as long as you need it’ I don’t think so (it is likely to buy a player) to be honest.”

Managers tend to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to transfers but Klopp’s quotes have been backed up by the Telegraph.

In a summary of what every Premier League club needs, who they could sign, and who they could sell this month, journalist Chris Bascombe said Liverpool ‘are unlikely to recruit in January’.

This is despite Matip’s injury being one of Klopp’s ‘biggest issues’.

One player the Reds could let leave is Fabio Carvalho.

The 21-year-old joined RB Leipzig on loan in the summer transfer window but his lack of opportunities in Germany has seen the Premier League club terminate their agreement with the Bundesliga side.

Bascombe adds that ‘in the short-term another loan deal looks most likely’ after Klopp recalled Carvalho.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool intend to send the Portuguese winger back out on loan in the winter transfer window.

Romano says Leipzig were ‘quite keen to keep him’ even though he was not a regular starter but Liverpool were ‘unhappy’ and have made the decision to terminate the loan agreement.

‘Multiple Premier League and Championship clubs (including Southampton) keen on signing him on loan’, it is added.

