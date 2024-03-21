According to reports, a couple of Liverpool players were ‘furious’ after learning Jurgen Klopp will leave the Premier League giants in the summer.

It was confirmed at the end of the 2021/22 season that Klopp had penned a contract extension to commit his future to Liverpool until 2026 but he is departing before the culmination of this deal.

Klopp is leaving in the summer

The respected German head coach announced at the end of January that he would be leaving Liverpool in the summer as he requires a break and will take a sabbatical from management.

Klopp has done a remarkable job at Anfield and his presence was arguably a major factor to players who have signed for Liverpool in recent years.

Liverpool were busy last summer as they spent over £200m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch as they rebuilt their midfield. Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konate and Luiz Diaz were also recently brought in for big-money fees.

Reds superstar Mohamed Salah recently revealed he was shocked upon learning in January that Klopp is leaving. He told reporters: “The manager’s agent was there at the training ground and I thought: ‘Oh, he’s renewing his contract,'”

“Five minutes before the meeting, Virgil [van Dijk] said: ‘Do you know what the meeting is about?’ [I] said no. He said: ‘The manager is leaving.'”

Nunez and Szoboszlai ‘furious’

According to Football Transfers, there was ‘unrest’ at Liverpool after Klopp made his announcement as ‘Nunez and Szoboszlai are furious with the manner in which the board handled his exit from Anfield’.

It is also noted that the two summer signings ‘felt misled’ by Klopp’s imminent exit. The report explains.

‘Sources have indicated that, contrary to previous reports, senior Anfield players did have an inkling that the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund head coach was considering leaving the club. This came from informal discussions held in Singapore during the club’s pre-season tour. ‘These did not, however, extend to newer signings like Nunez and Szoboszlai, who joined up on long contracts in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Both are said to have “hit the roof” at the announcement. In addition to this pair, it is also believed that Ryan Gravenberch is unhappy with the turn of events. ‘While these players have been left unsettled by Klopp’s imminent departure and the manner it has been handled by the Liverpool board, it is not expected to have an impact on the long-term future of the players at the club. ‘Nunez and Szoboszlai do not have plans to talk to their agents and review their position with the Reds, where there is still no clear succession plan for Klopp in place. Both remain content to stay with the club for now.’

