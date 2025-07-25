According to reports, PIF have ‘intervened’ to impact Liverpool’s hopes of signing Alexander Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

There was a huge twist in the Isak saga on Thursday as it emerged that he has informed Newcastle that he wants to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere this summer. This emerged after he did not travel with the rest of their squad for their pre-season training camp in Asia.

Isak‘s exit would be a massive blow for Newcastle as he’s emerged as one of the best strikers in the world, scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances last season.

With Isak under contract until 2028, Newcastle can demand a huge fee, but Isak’s transfer stance could weaken their position as Liverpool remain interested in the world-class forward after landing Hugo Ekitike.

On Thursday, it was also reported that the Reds intend to ‘proceed’ with a record deal for Isak, who had decided his ‘priority’. However, PIF are said to have ‘intervened’ to have their say.

According to The Telegraph, PIF have ‘intervened’ as chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has ‘taken control’ and will have the ‘final call’ on Isak’s future instead of Eddie Howe.

Al-Rumayyan’s ‘direct involvement’ is said to be ‘unusual’ as ‘the chairman normally takes a backseat in the day-to-day running of the club’, but PIF ‘want to take the lead rather than leave it up to the manager’ given the ‘significance of the decision on Isak’.

Newcastle have publicly indicated that Isak’s absence is due to a thigh injury, but recent reports on a transfer suggest otherwise.

Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes have spoken on Isak’s situation, with the former admitting it “would upset” the squad if he leaves.

“He hasn’t trained in the last few days when we’ve been at home as well,” Burn told Football Insider.

“He’s been struggling a little bit with a thigh strain he picked up while we were in Austria.

“Obviously, he’s a big player for us, but we’ve got quality all over the field. Hopefully he’ll be back training soon.

“I think if we lost any player it would upset us, we’re a tight-knit group that’s been together for two or three years now, so any player that leaves it doesn’t help.

“From our point of view, we’re trying to control what we can control. Obviously, we’re looking forward to getting Alex back when he’s fit.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guimaraes added: “What we know about Isak is he’s injured and not been training with us for five days.

“He stayed [in Newcastle] to make himself better. He’s there with a small injury. Of course, he’s a top player, we know everything going around him.

“We want to keep our best players. He’s a top striker, his last season speaks for itself. A top player, but as far as I know, he stayed because of his injury.

“We know the situation behind him but it’s not for me to speak about him, it’s something that the club will take care.”