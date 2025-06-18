According to reports, Luis Diaz has ‘taken action’ to force an exit from Premier League champions Liverpool as he desires a ‘dream’ move to FC Barcelona.

Diaz has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool over the past year as his current contract is due to expire in 2027.

For most of the 2024/25 campaign, reports suggested the Reds were open to letting Diaz leave for the right fee, but their stance appears to have changed after he enjoyed a stunning purple patch during the run-in.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League clubs have linked with the talented winger in recent months, but the La Liga giants have moved to the front of the queue for his signature this summer as they are in the market for a new winger.

Diaz and Marcus Rashford have been named as targets, but a report on Tuesday claimed they have turned their attention to Athletic Bilbao standout Nico Williams with Liverpool ‘reluctant’ to sell.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Barcelona’s winger search on Wednesday morning. He explained: “The player is keen on a move to Barcelona. He wants to go to Barcelona and is ready to go there.

“Now the update is that Barca will try to go for Nico Williams. Why try? Because it’s easy to say that Barca are going for him and appreciate the player and like the message coming from the player, but what’s needed now is for Barca to understand from the financial point of view they can make it happen.

“The release clause is there, yes, but the release clause is €58m in one payment. Barca want to meet the agent of the player to try to understand if there is a solution with Athletic Bilbao to pay the clause in a different way. This is going to determine whether Barcelona can do the deal or not.”

Despite this, a report in Spain claims there has been another twist as Diaz has ‘taken action’ to force a move to Barcelona and ‘prevent’ Williams’ proposed transfer as he has ‘picked up the phone’ to the La Liga giants.

Diaz ‘hasn’t given up’ as he ‘continues to dream’ of playing for Barcelona and is ‘willing to do everything to facilitate’ his move to Hansi Flick’s side.

He is said to be ‘putting internal pressure’ on Liverpool chiefs to sanction his exit, but there are hurdles to overcome as the two clubs butt heads over a transfer fee. The Reds are demanding around 80 million euros, but Barcelona are ‘proposing’ 60 million euros and for this to be ‘paid in instalments’.

This means Diaz is likely to be left disappointed as ‘time is running out’. The report continues: