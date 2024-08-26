Liverpool given ‘upper hand’ vs Barcelona as Slot’s side make ‘great offer’ in ‘surprise’ transfer

Liverpool have the ‘upper hand’ over Barcelona in a potential deal for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make a new signing this summer after new boss Arne Slot inherited a good squad from Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Despite not needing any major reconstruction, Liverpool still have a few weaker areas of their squad which could do with strengthening if they want to be challenging at the top of the league.

Midfield and centre-back are two of the main areas many think the Merseysiders need more depth in but now they could be set to strengthen their attack.

Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool are preparing to make a ‘great offer’ for Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia ahead of the transfer deadline as they look to beat Barcelona to his signature in a ‘surprise’ move.

The Georgia international has ‘aroused special interest’ at Barcelona too with the Catalan club’s sporting director Deco hoping to make him ‘a key piece’ of his late transfer plans.

But Barcelona’s ‘plans could be thwarted by an unexpected competitor’ in the form of Liverpool with Slot making Kvaratskhelia ‘one of his priorities to revitalise the English team’s attack’.

It is understood that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer of more than 75 million euros to convince Napoli to let their star player go’ and the Reds offer ‘could be too tempting’ for the Serie A club to turn down.

Barcelona still ‘maintains its interest’ but ‘the feeling is that Liverpool has the upper hand in this operation’ with the Georgian ‘precisely this profile’ Slot has been looking for.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool before deciding to stay in La Liga this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on potential Reds deals before the deadline.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’m always publishing what I know and what I can say, so at the moment there’s still nothing to report on Liverpool.

“I understand the frustration for Liverpool fans but, for example, Zubimendi was a top target, Liverpool were convinced to get the green light and it didn’t happen. So Liverpool want to be careful and only go for it now if they are 100% sure.

“What I can say once again is that contacts are taking place, so let’s see!

“On Trent Alexander-Arnold, I don’t think there’s one club in the world not rating TAA… obviously all clubs like him, but Liverpool do too and Liverpool deserve respect in this story.

“They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract, let’s see how talks will go. Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add.

“Nothing has changed, I can guarantee that.”