Liverpool urged to add surprise manager to Klopp replacement list despite ‘tough’ spell at PL club

Lee Hendrie has told Liverpool he would “chuck” Eddie Howe onto their shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp, as he “knows the Premier League,” despite his Newcastle spell being a “tough one to deal with.”

Klopp’s exit from Anfield at the end of the season will bring an end to a successful nine-year period. The Liverpool boss has won the Champions League, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup among other honours, but is now stepping away.

He cited the fact he is “running out of energy” as one of the main reasons he’s walking away.

The Reds have been given ample time to find a successor, and multiple names have cropped up, such as Roberto De Zerbi and, the favourite at this point, Xabi Alonso.

Hendrie feels that a surprise candidate, Newcastle boss Howe, should be thrown into the mix.

“I would like to chuck someone in there that isn’t even on there,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Things aren’t great at Newcastle. I think maybe someone like Eddie Howe. Someone that knows the Premier League. He has gone to a football club that has been a tough one to really deal with. I think people have doubted him.”

Indeed, after a fantastic first full season at St James’ Park, when he guided them to a fourth-placed Premier League finish, securing Champions League football, there’s been a drop off for Howe this season.

Newcastle bowed out of European football at the first hurdle, and currently find themselves 10th in the Premier League. The slide has been so severe that there are increasing links between the Magpies and other managers, namely Jose Mourinho.

It’s said Howe ‘does not meet the expectations’ of Newcastle’s Saudi investors, and as such they could ‘advance’ plans to land Mourinho.

If Howe is to be sacked, it might be a strange appointment if he was to end up at Liverpool. However, nobody can argue what a fantastic job he did elevating Newcastle to fourth last season.

Hendrie feels his style of play would be suitable, despite the tough spell at the moment.

“I am not saying he’s leaving Newcastle, but you look at managers that aren’t in the frame. I think De Zerbi and Eddie Howe. I think I would be looking at Eddie Howe because I like the way he plays,” Hendrie added.

