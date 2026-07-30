Inter Milan are hopeful that Liverpool will relent on their ‘exorbitant asking price’ for Curtis Jones amid rumours the midfielder is ‘unhappy’ at Anfield.

As time goes by, it seems Jones’ lengthy spell at his boyhood club is tiptoeing towards an exit, with the 25-year-old into the final year of his contract.

While it would have been a dream come true to play for the team he grew up supporting, Jones has never been a vital starter for the Reds since making his debut in 2018.

The England international has struggled to stamp his authority on the Merseyside outfit, both under former managers Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Now, reports suggest Inter, who had a £21m bid rejected for Jones earlier this summer, are still intent on securing his services ahead of the new season.

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Back in June, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio made no secret of his desire to bring Jones – who has been linked with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa – to the Serie A outfit.

He said, “Curtis Jones, we are paying attention to him. We didn’t hide. We understand what the developments will be.”

And earlier this year, Liverpool teammate Federico Chiesa let slip that Jones has been asking him about his native Italy.

The winger revealed, “Jones only asked me how life is in Italy. I told him you live very well and the weather is better than Liverpool. Jones is technically very strong, Inter are right to think about him.”

‘Unhappy’ Curtis Jones wanted by Inter Milan

Now, Gazetta dello Sport state that Inter boss Christian Chivu wants Jones at the Italian giants and that the midfielder is ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool right now.

Indeed, footage of an irate Jones after their 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Wrexham on Thursday suggests all is not well for him at the Reds.

The report adds Inter are sticking to their £21m valuation, while hoping Liverpool’s ‘exorbitant asking price’ of around £34m will drop at the end of the transfer window.

They claim Jones has made it clear he is open to an Italian transfer and would be happy to play alongside John Stones, who is set to join Inter after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

But, if Inter do sign Jones, they will have to offload a few players to afford him. The Italian publication claims they will loan out Yanis Massolin and sell Kristjan Asllani.

Both Inter and Davide Frattesi reportedly want to part ways but the Italian team are waiting for a sizeable enough offer before doing that.

If those things come to pass, perhaps a Jones deal is alive and well.

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