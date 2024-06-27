Liverpool have been urged ‘to sign’ Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2023/24 as he grabbed five goals and eleven assists in his 31 La Liga appearances.

Williams has taken his good form into Euro 2024 as he has been one of the standout performers during the group stages as Spain booked their place in the round of 16.

His recent performances have fuelled speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

He is available for an affordable fee as there is a £46m release clause in his contract, but Premier League clubs have been warned against this “stupid” transfer as he is understood to want over £200,000 per week in wages.

Despite this, former Premier League full-back Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to “sign” Williams as he “looks the real deal”.

“Williams being linked with Liverpool? I’ve not seen much of him at club level, but I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen of him at the Euros with Spain,” Johnson said.

“He looks great, but I’m always reluctant to speak about potential transfers of players that have performed well at major tournaments. These players have been looking forward to this competition for a long time and almost every game is a cup final, so you’re always looking to bring your ‘A’ game.

“Nico’s a young lad that looks the real deal and if he’s doing this week in, week out for Athletic Bilbao, then fair play. However, everyone can look good in a major tournament due to the small number of games played and it shouldn’t be the sole basis for a club to sign a player off the back of their performances at the Euros.

“If what he’s doing now is his regular level of performance, then Liverpool should definitely try and sign him.”

When asked about reported interest in Williams from Chelsea, Johnson claimed they are “already maxed out with youngsters”.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s probably better than a few they’ve already got. As I’ve said before, Chelsea have so many youngsters and I believe they need more experience in the team. They need match winners and experienced players rather than an entire squad of young gems,” Johnson added.

“I don’t believe they need another young winger right now. Chelsea need players that have been around the Premier League for many years, that have won trophies and know how to win. I think they’re already maxed out with youngsters if I’m being completely honest.”

