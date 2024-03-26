Liverpool urged to stop exodus by naming next boss soon as concern raised over star trio exits

Liverpool have been told to keep Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold by naming their next manager soon

Liverpool have been told they should name their next manager as quickly as possible amid concerns about the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold following Jurgen Klopp out the door.

The German manager announced in January that he’ll be vacating his post at Anfield at the end of the season. His departure will bring the curtain down on a nine-year career at Liverpool.

He’s won the Premier League and the Champions League among other trophies, created a lasting bond with the fans and developed some world-class stars.

The concern from this point, according to Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling, is that some of those players could follow him out the door, and a new manager should soon be announced to ensure they remain motivated by the Liverpool project.

“Of course they should, no doubt about it. The natural thing when you lose a person as influential with the quality that Klopp has had, you have got to be concerned about your playing staff that others follow,” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

“The one thing you would say is that in recent months he hasn’t half brought some of the youngsters in, so you could argue he is leaving the club with a good sound base but you do not want to start losing a Salah and Van Dijk and Trent.”

Stelling believes naming the next boss will at least ensure players know where they stand, but if Liverpool already know who that man is but he’s at another club, they may still have to wait so as to not put them in a tough spot.

“Maybe, if they have got their new man nailed down, they should start naming the manager now so that the players know what they are getting,” Stelling said.

“If that’s possible I agree with you, however, the new manager they might want to name may be at a different club at this moment in time and they don’t want to release that information,” McCoist added.

It seems unlikely players will be driven to leave just because Klopp will no longer be there, but other factors could add to that.

In any case, Liverpool still have a very good squad and a very good chance at success whoever is at the helm.

