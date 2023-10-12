Liverpool urged to strengthen key position in 2024 as three targets are identified

Liverpool have been urged to strengthen their backline in 2024 as three potential options have been sounded out by a Reds expert.

Jurgen Klopp’s side certainly haven’t had any problems with finding the back of the net this season as they have already scored 18 league goals.

However, they have had some issues at the opposite end of the pitch. The Reds have only kept one clean sheet so far and Liverpool are reportedly in the market for another defender.

Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has shared his take on the defensive situation as three potential targets have been identified ahead of 2024.

“I think it’s clear that centre-back is an area that Liverpool need to look at in 2024,” Jones wrote in his Daily Briefing column.

“Joel Matip’s contract is expiring and Joe Gomez seems to now be viewed as more of a right-back than a centre-back by Jurgen Klopp.

“That leaves Virgil van Dijk, who is well into his 30s, the talented-but-fragile Ibrahima Konate and the youngster Jarell Quansah as Liverpool’s longer-term options.”

Jones also provided some insight on the players Liverpool have been linked with and why the Reds might decide to wait until next summer before signing one of their targets.

“Both Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie have been looked at by Liverpool, as has Benfica’s Antonio Silva, but any move in January would depend, I think, on two factors.

“One is whether Liverpool’s current centre-backs are fit (at the moment, they are) and two is whether those players are available and affordable, mid-season.

“Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Benfica all have designs on challenging for league titles, remember, so obtaining key players from them in January won’t be easy. Next summer would be more likely, unless circumstances change.”

Liverpool used the summer transfer window as an opportunity to rebuild their midfield and it seems as if the priority in 2024 will be to strengthen their backline.

Jamie Carragher certainly thinks that this position should be a priority as he still thinks Liverpool are a defender and holding midfielder short from winning the Premier League title.

“Whether they can go on and win the biggest trophy which is the Premier League – I think that will be tough,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think that could be something Liverpool could go for next season with a couple more additions.

“I think Liverpool lack a top central midfield player and maybe another defender. Those gaps will be plugged whether that is in January or in the summer. I think they will be better equipped next season to go for the Premier League.”

READ MORE: Arsenal on red alert as Arteta learns January transfer target has ‘admirers’ at Liverpool