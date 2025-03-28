Barcelona are looking to make Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk their ‘big summer signing’ on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Reds are excelling in the Premier League with Arne Slot pushing his side 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in his first season in charge.

There are only nine matches left to play and it would take a huge drop off from Liverpool – who have only lost one league match all season – to allow the Gunners back in.

It has been a great first season in charge for Slot, despite their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain and defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, but the contract situations of key trio Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a distraction.

Alexander-Arnold’s situation seems sorted with widespread reports indicating that the England international has agreed terms to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

But Salah and Van Dijk’s futures are less clear with both Liverpool players linked to other clubs – but there has been little in the way of concrete reports to say that they will stay or go.

When asked about his future in mid-March, Van Dijk said: “I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment.

“It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. There’s just… I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are 10 games to go (this season) and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. But I don’t even know myself.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

But only a few days later, Van Dijk added: “Before the end of the season there’s going to be news.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that ‘Barcelona’s big summer signing is Virgil van Dijk’ with the Netherlands international’s contract expiring at the end of June.

The Catalan giants ‘see an unbeatable opportunity to add him to their squad at no transfer fee’ and the Barcelona ‘board, led by Joan Laporta, believes his experience and leadership would be a perfect fit for Hansi Flick’s project’.

Fichajes adds:

‘At 33, Van Dijk remains a benchmark in his position, and his arrival would strengthen a defense that will undergo changes in the next transfer window. ‘Barça anticipates departures in the back line, with Andreas Christensen and Eric García the main candidates to leave. Even Ronald Araújo’s future is uncertain, as if a significant offer arrives, the club could consider selling him. ‘Barcelona’s plan is to offer him a two-year contract, seeking to convince him with a competitive project despite his financial limitations. The deal will depend on the Dutchman’s willingness to adjust his salary demands, as his salary at Liverpool is high and the Blaugrana team continues to struggle with financial constraints. ‘Hansi Flick welcomes the signing of Van Dijk, as he would bring hierarchy and competence to a defense where Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez will also feature prominently.’

Last week a report emerged claiming that Van Dijk ‘says goodbye’ to Liverpool and that Paris Saint-Germain had begun negotiations to sign him on a free.