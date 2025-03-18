Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has lifted some light on the future of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk amid transfer speculation.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who still have to play Liverpool at Anfield.

It would take an unbelievable collapse from Liverpool now to allow the Gunners back into the title race as Slot’s men have only lost once in the Premier League all season.

Liverpool have not been matching their high standards in recent weeks as they exited the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain and lost the League Cup final to Newcastle last week.

Slot has had a fairly stress-free season until recently and the futures of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract in the summer, continue to loom large over the club.

Van Dijk had been seen as the one player who would almost definitely sign new terms but doubts are now creeping in as we get closer to the end of the season.

But Koeman has revealed some light on what Van Dijk is thinking about his future, speaking about the Liverpool star, the Netherlands boss said: “Whether he signs with Liverpool or another big club, that’s all good for me.

“We’ll see what happens, and what I understand from Virgil is that he is still looking for the level he is at now.”

Those quotes come as Sky in France claim that Van Dijk ‘feels his time is up’ at Liverpool as he weighs up a potential move elsewhere in the summer.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote: