Koeman reveals what Van Dijk has told him about leaving Liverpool amid transfer claims
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has lifted some light on the future of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk amid transfer speculation.
The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who still have to play Liverpool at Anfield.
It would take an unbelievable collapse from Liverpool now to allow the Gunners back into the title race as Slot’s men have only lost once in the Premier League all season.
Liverpool have not been matching their high standards in recent weeks as they exited the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain and lost the League Cup final to Newcastle last week.
Slot has had a fairly stress-free season until recently and the futures of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all out of contract in the summer, continue to loom large over the club.
Van Dijk had been seen as the one player who would almost definitely sign new terms but doubts are now creeping in as we get closer to the end of the season.
But Koeman has revealed some light on what Van Dijk is thinking about his future, speaking about the Liverpool star, the Netherlands boss said: “Whether he signs with Liverpool or another big club, that’s all good for me.
“We’ll see what happens, and what I understand from Virgil is that he is still looking for the level he is at now.”
Those quotes come as Sky in France claim that Van Dijk ‘feels his time is up’ at Liverpool as he weighs up a potential move elsewhere in the summer.
Journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote:
‘This season could very well be Virgil van Dijk’s last at Liverpool! Under contract until the end of the season with the Reds, sources close to the dressing room report that the Dutch central defender would like to enjoy one last adventure abroad before calling time on his professional career.
‘At 33, the Dutch defender—who already has a financial offer from Al Hilal on the table for the next summer transfer window—feels his time is up. Following the departure of Jürgen Klopp (his mentor) last season, the next few weeks in the red and white jersey are likely to be his last, as no agreement seems on the horizon between the American owners of the English club and the man with 78 caps and 9 goals for the Oranje.
‘While Saudi side Al Hilal, as reported by L’Équipe last week, have submitted an initial offer of twenty million euros net, it is said that the Dutchman would prefer Major League Soccer and the United States to the lure of the Saudi Pro League. A fan of American culture, the Dutchman could therefore make the same decision as his friend Kevin De Bruyne and take advantage of the end of his contract to experience the exotic adventure he has always dreamed of, far from the demands of life as a football star in Europe.
‘While the discussion that took place behind the scenes at Anfield between Nasser El Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and the Dutchman after Liverpool’s Champions League match against PSG was nothing trivial – Virgil Van Dijk being a great diplomat capable of smoothing over rough edges while making his availability on the market for next summer clear – no real negotiations have yet been initiated between the parties.
‘So, will Virgil Van Dijk give in to Saudi advances or will he be seduced by one last European sporting project after leaving Liverpool through the front door at the end of the season?’