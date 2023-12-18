Liverpool star Van Dijk labelled ‘naive’ after Man Utd ‘bite’ as Onana tunnel dig is revealed

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been told that he was being”naive” after his comments about Man Utd in the aftermath of their 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The Reds were on top for most of the match with Jurgen Klopp’s side having 34 shots and Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana making eight saves.

Man Utd defended well to get a point out of the match, while Liverpool will be disappointed not to win a match that would’ve kept them top of the Premier League.

Instead Liverpool have now dropped down to second place and there were signs of frustration after the match as Van Dijk said that there was “only one team trying to win the game”.

Van Dijk said in a post-match interview: “If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game.

“We want to win every game of course and that is why it is frustrating… sometimes we shot too easy and could have passed on the overlap. The right decision was sometimes lacking.

“We carry on of course but it is frustrating because we were superior in all aspects…

“In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are very disappointed with a point.”

Roy Keane branded the Dutchman “arrogant” and former Scotland international Ally McCoist thinks Van Dijk’s comments were “naive” and reckons the Liverpool captain was showing “a little bit of frustration”.

“What does he expect? Man United to come and play to Liverpool’s strengths? He’s obviously frustrated,” McCoist said on talkSPORT. “But it’s a naive comment to make. I only saw the highlights as I was travelling to London [from Glasgow] but it looked a really poor game.

“The fact is, Man United set up defensively, they were difficult to break down, they frustrated [Liverpool] and they got their point.

“Virgil van Dijk has probably made that statement with a little bit of frustration because he’ll be disappointed as it was a game that everybody fancied Liverpool to win on current form. They didn’t and [Van Dijk] has had a wee bite. I don’t think it was the cleverest of statements.”

Van Dijk is also alleged to have had a go at Man Utd goalkeeper Onana in the tunnel, he reportedly said: “Because of you, we only played a half-hour game.”