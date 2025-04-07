Liverpool star ‘rejects’ second Reds renewal offer with ‘new destination’ decided

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has rejected a second contract proposal from the Reds and now has a ‘new destination’, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a great season in the Premier League so far with Arne Slot’s men still 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal despite their 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

It would take a huge collapse from Liverpool to allow the Gunners back into the title race and Slot is likely to have an incredible first season as manager.

The main distraction this term for Slot has been the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk with all three out of contract at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold now looks likely to be heading to Real Madrid when the season ends on a free transfer, while there have been rumours that Salah could head to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Hilal.

There has been less speculation surrounding Van Dijk’s future with many feeling the Netherlands international will be the most likely of the trio to remain and sign a new deal.

However, Spanish website Fichajes insists that Van Dijk ‘has rejected a renewal with Liverpool for the second time, and a European giant has already contacted him to sign him.’

And it is understood his ‘new destination’ will now be Paris Saint-Germain despite the Reds’ attempts to keep Van Dijk at Anfield.

The report adds:

‘For the second time, he has rejected the option to renew his contract with Liverpool , which has set off alarm bells at Anfield. The English club had hoped to secure the continuity of its captain, but negotiations have not progressed and Van Dijk’s future is now more uncertain than ever. ‘Given this situation, several elite clubs have begun to take note, and one of the most interested is Paris Saint-Germain. ‘The Parisian side, which continues to seek to strengthen its defense with high-quality players, has made an attractive offer to sign the center-back at zero cost. PSG sees Van Dijk as a key piece for its long-term project and is willing to make a significant financial effort to convince him to make the jump to Ligue 1.’

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz pulled off a brilliant bit of skill to leave Van Dijk blushing on Sunday as the Brazilian lifted the ball over the Netherlands international before finishing past Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool net.

But Slot has no concerns about the Liverpool captain’s form, he told reporters: “I mainly give credit to other players as well.

“If you look at Beto, Virgil wasn’t the first defender to find it hard to play against him as he chases for every ball, pushes you just before you get the ball.

“The one who played there today, you have to give a lot of credit to him as well.

“I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well. If you play 50 to 60 games a season, even for Virgil, there will be one or two moments where he could have done better. I don’t worry about Virgil.”