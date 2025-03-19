Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer.

Virgil van Dijk is open to letting his current Liverpool contract expire and ‘favours’ a move to Major League Soccer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Liverpool’s brick wall at the back has stood strong for more than seven years but it appears his successful alliance with the Anfield club could be drawing to a close.

It was no coincidence that the Premier League champions-in-waiting enjoyed a major uptick in fortunes when Van Dijk arrived in 2018, as he played a starring role in helping them claim a Premier League and Champions League double.

The Dutchman’s departure would be a bitter pill to swallow when you consider the Reds also look set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, while Mohamed Salah is weighing up his options.

Speculation has been swirling for months but Van Dijk’s post-match natter with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting Director Luis Campos sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

It’s understood that there have been no further discussions between the player and club with Ligue 1 not currently seen as an option.

Then came reports in L’Equipe that suggested a lucrative £16.78 million-per-year salary was on the table from a Saudi suitor, an offer that looks like being snubbed.

Instead, reports claim that the towering centre-back is open to making a move across the Atlantic to join names such as Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud and Wilfried Zaha in MLS.

The league’s complicated salary cap and designated player rule make it tougher for clubs to sign star names at will, though Inter Miami could surely get creative, while Los Angeles FC are also a possibility given the location and because they’re in a position to make a move within league rules.

It’s been a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era to the reign of Arne Slot, but the Dutchman may have a significant rebuild on his hands in the coming months.

However, it seems that Liverpool are already planning for life after Virg, with Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly a target to replace him.

The German international is under contract until June 2027 so it will cost a pretty penny to land him, but finances aren’t likely to be a stumbling block.

It’s thought that Dortmund can be convinced to let him go for less than the €60 million price tag they’ve slapped on him, with the Premier League club happy to fork out €50 million plus bonuses.

With over 200 games for club and 18 for country under his belt, the 25-year-old is a tough tackling, ball-playing centre-back that looks like an obvious successor.

Schlotterbeck is expected to start for Germany in their Nations League fixture against Italy on Friday 20 March.