Liverpool star Van Dijk responds to ‘arrogant’ blast from Man Utd legend Keane

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists there was “absolutely no arrogance” in his post-match comments about Man Utd after being criticised by Roy Keane.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw by the Red Devils on Sunday with Van Dijk and his team-mates frustrated not to come away with all three points.

Liverpool had 34 shots and forced Andre Onana into eight saves during the clash at Anfield with Man Utd defending well to pick up a valuable point.

Van Dijk said in the aftermath that Man Utd will be “buzzing” to get a point and that there was “only one team trying to win the game”.

“There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen,” Van Dijk said.

“That’s why it’s frustrating. We want to win every game.

“We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point and we are very disappointed with a point.”

And Man Utd legend Keane did not like Van Dijk’s comments and accused the Liverpool man of “arrogance” that “backfired” on the Reds on Sunday.

“He needs a reminder himself, he is playing for a team that has only won one title in 30-odd years,” Keane said.

“‘Only one team wanted to win, United will be buzzing with a point’… United are in a difficult place like Liverpool were in a difficult place for many a year.

“It’s a bit of arrogance that maybe backfired on him today.”

Van Dijk responded to Keane’s comments later, he said: “I like Roy Keane, if he said that then it’s fine.

“He is Man United throughout and I understand he could react like that but I felt what I said and there is absolutely no arrogance in that.

“Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same. We move on. We had the opportunity and we couldn’t score and that’s the frustrating part.”

Asked about the game, Van Dijk added: “Maybe (we were) trying to force it a little bit at times and we could have made a better decision but it was hard to break the low block down.

“You push, you push, you push and try to do everything in your power but it was one of those days we couldn’t find the right decision to score a goal.

“At times – I won’t say every time – we forced it too much to find a solution which wasn’t there but that’s football.”

